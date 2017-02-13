Manchester City to beat a host of European giants for the signature of Monaco's Fabinho

Monaco star Fabinho is set to reject Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United to sign for Manchester City.

Fabinho can play in midfield as well as right-back

What’s the story?

Monaco are having a historic season in Ligue 1 this campaign as they are at the top of the table after 25 games ahead of cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain and a player who has been central to their amazing showing is Brazilian international Fabinho. However, the joy of the Monaco fans is unlikely to last long as the 23-year-old finds himself a subject of interest from as many as four top European clubs, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, as per the player’s father.

Fabinho’s amazing string of performances for Monaco over the last few seasons have not gone unnoticed as his father Joao claims that they have held talks with Barcelona, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs. In an interview with J+, Fabinho’s father said, “We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona.”

“We like Manchester United and [Jose] Mourinho’s work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Fabinho is predominantly a right-back but can also operate in defensive midfield. In fact, he has played in defensive midfield throughout this season for Monaco and has been a revelation in that role. The Brazilian has represented Monaco in 35 games in all competitions this campaign and he has not only impressed with his defensive abilities but has been quite productive attacking wise too.

The Brazilian’s figures this season has been quite remarkable for a defensive player; he has found the back of the net seven times this campaign while setting up three for his teammates for the league leaders in French first division. It is evident that Pep Guardiola is not happy with his right-back options at Manchester City.

Both Zabaleta and Sagna have failed to impress and both are going out of contract in the summer. So, Guardiola looking for a new right-back is hardly a surprise. On top of that, we know that he is a manager who likes to tweak his tactics often and Fabinho’s versatility and adaptability will come handy for him.

The heart of the matter

From the statement of the player's father, it has become clear once again that Pep Guardiola can play a major role in bringing a player to a particular club. Manchester City are the frontrunners for the signature of the Brazilian defender as Joao admitted they have a ‘soft spot’ for Pep Guardiola.

(Video Courtesy: WorldOfFootballHD YouTube Channel)

Since his Barcelona days, the Spanish manager has become an esteemed figure in the football world. Guardiola’s first season in English football has not gone as he might have planned and he will do whatever in his powers to have a much stronger next season and one of the best young full-backs in the world, Fabinho, will be a brilliant capture by the former Bayern boss.

What’s next?

Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona might all be big clubs in stature but Manchester City is a project that attracts many world-class players. Pep Guardiola’s presence is just playing the role of a catalyst now in the case of Fabinho, and a move could materialise in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester City have an ageing squad which is one the many reasons why Guardiola has failed to live up to the expectations in his debut season in England. The likes of Zabaleta, Sagna, Kolarov and probably Yaya Toure could be shown the exit door in the summer to make room for the new generation and Fabinho could be one of those players who will play a pivotal role in the potential golden era of the Citizens under Pep.