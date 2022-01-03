Manchester City all but champions-elect after going 10 points clear in the Premier League

Everything about Manchester City is near-perfect at the moment. The Cityzens have become a winning machine that knows not how to drop points.

When they play well, they win. When they have a mixed bag, they win. And even when they endure a poor day at the office, they still manage to win.

Not many teams in Europe can boast of such an attribute and that is why Pep Guardiola’s side is already running away with the Premier League title after just 21 matches.

The Cityzens have simply been better than everyone else and on Saturday they made it 11 consecutive wins in the Premier League when they defeated Arsenal.

Cityzens go 10 points clear

Manchester City did not start the season well but they’ve recovered superbly to get their chances of retaining the league back on track.

They didn’t really play well against Arsenal and were missing several key players, but they still managed to get the three points.

That is the mark of champions and Manchester City readily have that in their locker. Saturday’s win against the Gunners took the Cityzens 10 points clear at the top of the table.

And with Chelsea and Liverpool currently limping, it is difficult to see either side catching Guardiola’s high-flying side.

Manchester City @ManCity



Rodri's goal, timed at 92:28, is our latest winning goal in a



#ManCity Last-minute winners 😍Rodri's goal, timed at 92:28, is our latest winning goal in a @premierleague match since @gabrieljesus9 v Southampton in May 2018 (93:01) ⏰ Last-minute winners 😍Rodri's goal, timed at 92:28, is our latest winning goal in a @premierleague match since @gabrieljesus9 v Southampton in May 2018 (93:01) ⏰#ManCity https://t.co/YHNYYfEayG

City almost champions-elect

Manchester City basically ran away with the title last season and, at this rate, they could wrap up the title early once again.

With 17 games remaining, their healthy lead makes them champions-elect and it’ll require a substantial capitulation for the Cityzens to be usurped.

"Eleven games in a row is great in this period. Look at our bench. We have four academy players. We had many cases of COVID this season and injuries,” Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Marca.

"Phil Foden today. Today with Kyle Walker was his first time on the bench since COVID testing. We were incredibly tired and they were better. But football has happened. Sometimes it comes in our side."

Also Read Article Continues below

The title race is far from a foregone conclusion, but Manchester City currently have a comfortable 10-point lead at the top of the table. If they manage to maintain their current form, their task should be fairly straightforward.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar