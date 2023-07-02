Manchester City consider £90m bid for player previously linked with Manchester United move - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering a £90 million offer for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who was strongly linked with a Manchester United switch last summer. According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola is eyeing a raid on his former club to bring the Dutchman to the Etihad.

De Jong was the subject of interest from Manchester United last summer and the Red Devils even agreed a €85m fee with Barcelona. However, the former Ajax star snubbed a move in favor of staying at Camp Nou.

Manchester United eventually signed Casemiro from Real Madrid late in the window, while De Jong remained a key cog in Xavi Hernandez's system. Now according to The Mirror, De Jong is wanted by the Red Devils' local rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola lost his treble-winning skipper Ilkay Gundogan this summer with the German joining Barcelona on a free transfer. The Cityzens have already landed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million but are still believed to be looking at midfield reinforcements.

Manchester City made an unsuccessful £90 million bid for West Ham United skipper Declan Rice who is set to join Arsenal in a £105 million deal. It has been claimed that Guardiola has identified De Jong as an alternative to Rice.

De Jong has been a key player for Barcelona following his €75 million move from Ajax in 2019 and will certainly become even more crucial following Sergio Busquets' exit. However, Barcelona could reportely consider selling the Dutchman for the right fee due to his high wages.

De Jong made 43 appearances across competitions for Xavi Hernandez's side last season as the Blaugrana went on to win the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. The Dutchman still has three years left on his contract and is understood to be keen on staying at Camp Nou.

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to make shock move for Manchester City outcast

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly urged the club's hierarchy to make a shock move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman has failed to establish himself as an important player at the Etihad following his £45 million switch from Leeds United last summer.

Phillips had only 593 minutes of first-team action last season, spread across 21 appearances as the Cityzens went on to win the historic treble. According to The Daily Star, the 27-year-old is braced for an exit this summer and has attracted interest from West Ham United and Newcastle United.

As per Fichajes, Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of the 26-cap England international and has urged Manchester United offiicials to make a move for the midfielder. The Red Devils are understood to be ready to make a £34 million for the out of favor Manchester City midfielder.

