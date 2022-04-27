Manchester City earn deserved first-leg win but should have killed off the game against Real Madrid

European nights don’t come better than what Manchester City and Real Madrid displayed in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

It was an epic encounter and one that gave every fan their money’s worth. It was the kind of game where you blink an eye and you end up missing a key moment.

Manchester City and Real Madrid put everything on the line on Tuesday evening, serving up an end-to-end game that produced seven great goals. Pep Guardiola’s side emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline. However, the tie is far from over, with the second leg scheduled to take place next week at the Bernabeu.

Advantage Man City

Manchester City’s route to last season’s Champions League final was quite straightforward. But they have had to play against some difficult opposition this term.

The impressive part of it all is that the Cityzens have bettered every team they have faced in Europe thus far. They were clearly the better side after dominating Real Madrid for large parts on Tuesday. The English champions raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 11 minutes following goals from Kevin De Brunye and Gabriel Jesus.

At that point, Guardiola’s side looked destined to run away with the win. However, Karim Benzema halved the deficit against the run of play to keep Los Blancos in the tie.

Phil Foden’s early second-half header restored Manchester City’s two-goal cushion but they conceded almost immediately. Vinicius Junior lost Fernandinho with a cheeky piece of skill before going on an incredible run to slot the ball home.

There were two more goals from Bernardo Silva and Benzema from the penalty spot as the game ended 4-3. The Cityzens could, and should, have won by a bigger margin but they still hold a good advantage ahead of the second leg.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

◉ *Real Madrid 1-0 Man City

◎ PSG 1-2 Man City

◎ Man City 2-0 PSG

◎ Man City 4-3 Real Madrid



Manchester City have never lost a #UCL semi-final leg when an opposition player has scored.

Cityzens fail to kill the game

Guardiola was effusive in his praise for his players during his post-game press conference, and rightly so, as Manchester City were almost flawless. However, they missed several chances that would have given them a healthier advantage against Real Madrid.

Jesus, Mahrez and Foden were all culpable for some shocking misses. The Cityzens’ failure to kill the game allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to fight their way back. Guardiola said afterward, as quoted by the Guardian:

“We miss them [chances] but we create them. We were there all the time. No complaints about the result, the performance, anything. I am so proud of the way we perform in front of the world. We did everything to win and with courage – with the ball, without the ball. Football is football, the result is the result but how we perform is exceptional."

"Nobody can say the performance was not good. We know we have to maybe raise the level to reach the final but this competition demands that. At the end, maybe the chances we create we have to convert.”

Manchester City had every opportunity to kill the tie in the first leg but failed to take their chances. This means Real Madrid remain alive in the tie and could hurt them at the Bernabeu.

