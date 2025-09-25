Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Pep Guardiola' Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City in the EFL Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Cityzens eased past Huddersfield Town by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 57 out of the 112 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 30 victories.

Manchester City have won each of their last 13 matches against Burnley in all competitions and have scored a total of 46 goals in these games - their fourth-longest such streak against a single opponent in the club's history.

Burnley are winless in their last 19 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 5-2 margin in 1963.

Manchester City have picked up only seven points from their first five matches in the Premier League this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the campaign since the 2006-07 season.

Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester City have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in the coming weeks. The Cityzens have shown signs of improvement over the past week and have a point to prove going into this game.

Burnley have a mountain to climb this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Burnley

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

