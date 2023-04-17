Manchester City eyeing surprise swoop for Chelsea midfielder as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

Kovacic, 28, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Blues since arriving from Real Madrid initially on loan and then on a permanent basis for £40 million in 2019. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of four trophies.

A right-footed press-resistant operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the 93-cap Croatia international has been rumored to depart Stamford Bridge of late. With his deal set to expire in June 2024, Chelsea are keen to cash in on him.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur | Inter Milan are monitoring 28-year-old player Mateo Kovacic's contract extension talks with Chelsea. #IMInter #CFC



According to Todofichajes, Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Kovacic in the upcoming summer transfer window. Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola has chosen the Croatian as an ideal replacement for Gundogan.

Gundogan, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £20 million in 2016, has decided not to renew his contract at the Etihad Stadium. With his deal set to expire this June, Barcelona have emerged as front-runners for his signature on a Bosman move since the turn of the year.

During his stint in Manchester, the 66-cap Germany international has helped the Cityzens lift 11 trophies so far. He has scored 54 goals and provided 38 assists in 293 appearances across all competitions for his current club.

Should Kovacic join Guardiola's side in the near future, he would become a regular starter in a double pivot alongside Rodri. Although the Chelsea star's natural role is deeper, he could step in as an advanced playmaker if required.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has registered six goals and 14 assists in 216 games for Chelsea.

Manchester City and Chelsea tipped to challenge for PL title next season

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Arsenal great Robert Pires claimed that the Gunners will find it harder to challenge for the Premier League title next season. He said:

"Of course, in the future, teams like Manchester City, Manchester United and even Chelsea and Liverpool will have better financial possibilities to remain competitive at the highest level, that is clear. So next season it will be much harder for Arsenal, especially with the added burden of the Champions League."

Manchester City are currently on 70 points from 30 Premier League matches, four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Blues, on the other hand, are languishing in the 11th spot in the table with just 39 points from 31 games.

