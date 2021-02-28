Manchester City inch closer to title as Ruben Diaz and John Stones sink West Ham

For 60 minutes, it looked like Manchester City were about to drop points for the first time in nearly three months. The Cityzens had been pegged back by West Ham United, with the Hammers managing to thwart keep the much-vaunted Manchester City attack at bay.

Ruben Diaz had opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side, but West Ham refused to easily concede defeat, as they rallied to grab the equaliser, courtesy Michail Antonio, before half-time.

The second half was almost an even affair, with the Hammers even creating a couple of chances of their own. However, just as the game looked like it was heading for a stalemate, John Stones stepped up to score the crucial winner.

The win sees Manchester City move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, although rivals Manchester United can reduce that gap to ten points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday. The Cityzens, though, are inching closer and closer to winning the league, thanks to their unreal consistency.

John Stones and Ruben Diaz save the day for Manchester City

Manchester City have been ruthless all season, laying waste to any opponent that they have faced. But against West Ham, it was their center-backs who saved the day.

Quite uncharacteristically, for Guardiola’s side, almost all their attackers had an off day. The first goal was created by the pure genius of Kevin de Brunye, who found Diaz with a stupendous left-footed cross.

However, the fact that the Portuguese defender was that high up the pitch depicted his level of confidence. Stones’ goal came under similar circumstances. The England defender prodded home with aplomb after being set up by Riyad Mahrez.

For much of the season, Manchester City’s defence has been praised for their solidity and the number of clean sheets they’ve kept. This time, though, two of their defenders put on their scoring boots to save the day when the going got tough.

PEP 💬 Every person who saw the game - it was really tough, difficult, the opponent is incredibly difficult. Big compliment to West Ham, after 26 fixtures to be in the top four it's because of a lot of work. pic.twitter.com/3OgrfBUdQB — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 27, 2021

Manchester City - the new mentality monsters

Liverpool’s title-winning side of 2019-20 was largely described as mentality monsters. That was due to their ruthlessness, zeal and never-say-die attitude.

This Manchester City team boasts all these attributes and more. They never seem to give up, and it’s now 20 wins in a row in all competitions for them. Such an impressive feat can only be chalked by a team that is special.

“To have 20 wins in this period, I think, this could be our greatest achievement we,” Pep Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

“It doesn’t mean we have won the title of course, but in winter time in England, every three days a game, COVID-19 situation, injuries... winning, winning, winning shows strength and mentally,” concluded Guardiola.

Indeed, it takes a lot of strength and mental fortitude for any team to be this good; Guardiola and his side have turned out to be the new mentality monsters.