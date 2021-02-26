Manchester City vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City and West Ham are set to kick-start the forthcoming game week of the Premier League season, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Cityzens have demonstrated impeccable form and consistency over the last 90 days or so, and are clearly head and shoulders ahead of the chasing pack in the division.

The sheer comfort and ease with which they dispatched Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in their Champions League encounter speaks volumes of the confidence within the ranks of Pep Guardiola's marches.

Manchester City have not conceded a goal in 616 minutes of Champions League football, keeping 6 consecutive clean sheets

In West Ham, they face one of the most in-form sides across the division. The Hammers have displayed their resilience and steel of late, having secured eight wins in their last nine Premier League matches.

David Moyes' side are sure to make Manchester City break a sweat, despite not having won in any of their last 10 PL meetings against them. The Record is stacked up against them, but this West Ham side has proved they are a bigger side than what history suggests.

Manchester City vs West Ham head-to-head

All in all, Manchester City have won a whopping 58 matches over West Ham. The latter have managed 37 victories, while only 18 games between the two have ended as draws.

The hosts have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the Irons, while Guardiola and co. have shipped just three goals in 15 home outings this term.

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-W-W

West Ham form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-W-L

Manchester City vs West Ham team news

Kevin de Bruyne is set to start for Manchester City

Manchester City

Nathan Ake remains Manchester City's only absentee, while the team has no other fresh injuries. A host of players including Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones were rested for the UCL round-of-16 encounter, implying they could start at the weekend.

Injuries: Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Angelo Ogbonna is sidelined for West Ham

West Ham

West Ham will be without Angelo Ogbonna for the game against Manchester City. Craig Dawson should continue at centre-back in his absence.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku are other names that are in the treatment room.

Injuries: Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City vs West Ham probable XI

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard; Michail Antonio

Manchester City vs West Ham match prediction

Manchester City's possession-based football will have to wear West Ham down if they are to breach Fabianski's defensive line. For that, it'll be important to get into half spaces behind Soucek and Rice.

"I’m obviously really enjoying my football, I’ve settled in well and the lads have taken to me well. I’ve come here to play football and that’s what I’m doing. Playing football makes me happy and when we win and play like we did on Sunday, nothing can top that."



🗣 @JesseLingard — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 25, 2021

West Ham meanwhile, possess serious quality through Bowen, Benrahma and the revitalised Lingard. Not to mention, the likes of Soucek and Antonio could upset the runaway leaders with their set-piece acumen.

Manchester City should, however, weather the storm with a narrow victory.

Predicted score: Manchester City 1-0 West Ham

