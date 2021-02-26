Manchester City vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City and West Ham are set to kick-start the forthcoming game week of the Premier League season, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The Cityzens have demonstrated impeccable form and consistency over the last 90 days or so, and are clearly head and shoulders ahead of the chasing pack in the division.
The sheer comfort and ease with which they dispatched Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in their Champions League encounter speaks volumes of the confidence within the ranks of Pep Guardiola's marches.
In West Ham, they face one of the most in-form sides across the division. The Hammers have displayed their resilience and steel of late, having secured eight wins in their last nine Premier League matches.
David Moyes' side are sure to make Manchester City break a sweat, despite not having won in any of their last 10 PL meetings against them. The Record is stacked up against them, but this West Ham side has proved they are a bigger side than what history suggests.
Manchester City vs West Ham head-to-head
All in all, Manchester City have won a whopping 58 matches over West Ham. The latter have managed 37 victories, while only 18 games between the two have ended as draws.
The hosts have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the Irons, while Guardiola and co. have shipped just three goals in 15 home outings this term.
Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-W-W
West Ham form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-W-L
Manchester City vs West Ham team news
Manchester City
Nathan Ake remains Manchester City's only absentee, while the team has no other fresh injuries. A host of players including Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones were rested for the UCL round-of-16 encounter, implying they could start at the weekend.
Injuries: Nathan Ake
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
West Ham
West Ham will be without Angelo Ogbonna for the game against Manchester City. Craig Dawson should continue at centre-back in his absence.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku are other names that are in the treatment room.
Injuries: Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Manchester City vs West Ham probable XI
Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard; Michail Antonio
Manchester City vs West Ham match prediction
Manchester City's possession-based football will have to wear West Ham down if they are to breach Fabianski's defensive line. For that, it'll be important to get into half spaces behind Soucek and Rice.
West Ham meanwhile, possess serious quality through Bowen, Benrahma and the revitalised Lingard. Not to mention, the likes of Soucek and Antonio could upset the runaway leaders with their set-piece acumen.
Manchester City should, however, weather the storm with a narrow victory.
Predicted score: Manchester City 1-0 West Ham
