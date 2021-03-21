Manchester City keep quadruple hopes alive after beating Everton in FA Cup

Manchester City endured one of their most difficult games of the season on Saturday when they faced Everton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Cityzens struggled to get going but still managed to snatch a late win.

For 83 minutes, it looked like the game was going to end goalless and head into extra-time as the Toffees put up a resilient performance at the back.

Pep Guardiola’s side, however, found the breakthrough with six minutes to go as Ilkay Gundogan headed the ball into an empty net after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s initial effort hit the crossbar.

Once Manchester City found the opener, it was only a matter of time before the second goal came, and it did come at the death as Kevin De Brunye finished with aplomb to seal a 2-0 win.

Manchester City march into FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City’s win against Everton means the Cityzens have now reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in each of the last three seasons.

Guardiola’s side also boast a phenomenal record in the competition, having won it two seasons ago. Considering the team’s form this season, it is fair to say they are the outright favourites in the competition.

"In this winter time, four months, playing every three days, it's incredible commitment. I don't have any words to express that, and in this period, after one game we cannot even enjoy because three days later there is another,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the win over Everton.

"It's not just about tactics and skills, it's mental, to be ready every game. What we have done is more than remarkable, it's incredible. One of the greatest achievements we have done together for a long time," he continued.

Advertisement

"Of course we have not won anything, and we will be focused for the rest of the competitions. We will see how far we arrive in those competitions," finished the Manchester City manager.

Manchester City continue to march on and it’ll take something special to stop them from winning a second FA Cup title in three years.

1 - Manchester City have reached the FA Cup semi final in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1931/32 - 1933/34. Superior. #FACup pic.twitter.com/U9OQmIFAId — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2021

Quadruple dream still alive for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

The incredible statistics behind Manchester City’s form are as staggering as they are dumbfounding. The Cityzens have been Europe’s best side in the last four months.

Since the November international break, Guardiola’s side have won 34 of their 39 games in all competitions. The impressive return means they are still fighting on four fronts.

Manchester City have almost wrapped up the Premier League as they currently sit 14 points above second-placed Manchester United with just eight matches to go.

Advertisement

They are also favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after drawing Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, while a date with struggling Tottenham Hotspur also awaits in the final of the Carabao Cup next month.

In addition to the above, Manchester City are now through to the last four of the FA Cup. As Guardiola stated, nothing has been won yet, but the Cityzens’ quadruple dream is still alive and they may just win it all.