Manchester City legend Yaya Toure offered to ISL sides

Manchester City and Barcelona legend Yaya Toure has been offered to a number of clubs in the ISL (Indian Super League) ahead of next season's campaign. Harcus Consultancy Group, the agency which represents the 37-year-old has contacted ISL clubs FC Goa and Bengaluru FC on LinkedIn regarding the possibility of signing the Ivorian.

Speaking about the possible transfer, FC Goa’s director of football Ravi Puskur said,

"We were a bit surprised that a player of his calibre wanted to come to India. However, we also expected his salary to be quite high, so we didn’t pursue him. It was evident from the very beginning that the price would be beyond reasonable expectations of most ISL clubs"

Great to see @YayaToure raising his game to handle @leytonorientfc's standard of training 😅 pic.twitter.com/1gDqJzYCH3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 28, 2020

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane spoke about how he was contacted on LinkedIn regarding the potential transfer of the former Barcelona man,

"Yaya Toure has been offered to us by Harcus (Consultancy). I got the message on Linkedin and three others from my team have it too. I have not responded, nor has the gentleman done a follow-up"

According to a report in Times of India, two other ISL clubs apart from FC Goa and Bengaluru FC were contacted, but no headway has been made regarding a possible transfer. The report suggests that Harcus has set the former Manchester City midfielder's asking price to be $1.5 million (Rs 11.25 crore) for an annual deal.

Yaya Toure has been linked to a move to the Indian Super League after his agents offered him to a number of clubs through a pdf file circulated to via LinkedIn. The former Manchester City man had been plying his trade in China with Qingdao Huanghai (till January, 2020) is reportedly willing to drop his asking price for a move to India.

Yaya Toure controls the ball during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018 match

Toure, who played his last game for Manchester City back in 2018 moved to Greek champions Olympiacos but made just two appearances. His contract with the Europa League side was terminated in December 2018, following which he moved to China.

👀 Watch our latest interview with Ross Embleton, exclusively on Orient TV:



🏃‍♂️💨 The return to training

🤩 Yaya Touré's presence

🔴 Much, much more#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 29, 2020

The 37-year-old looking to make the best of the twilight of his career has been seen training with League 2 side Leyton Orient. ISL clubs have a salary cap of Rs 16 crore for players but it does not include marquee signings such as Yaya Toure.

