Manchester City-Liverpool Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

All eyes will be at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday when Manchester City host Liverpool in a mouth-watering 2020-21 Premier League clash.

The former champions have made a stuttering start to the new season, winning just thrice from their opening six games, whereas the holders are once again setting the pace in the new season despite a setback at Aston Villa.

Manchester City and Liverpool have produced some highly engaging encounters in the run-up to league titles recently, so much so that it has come to be seen as one of the best fixtures in all of Europe.

So, ahead of the much-anticipated kick-off, let's have a look at how Manchester City and Liverpool could line up in a hypothetical all-star combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker won FIFA's best goalkeeper award in 2019 for his heroics in the Champions League.

Simply put, Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and has been a transformative signing for Liverpool.

His acquisition from Roma has made Liverpool's goalkeeping woes a thing of the past, and his shot-stopping nous has been key in the club's Champions League and Premier League success as well.

Alisson isn't immune to the odd blunder, but his impact on the team overall has been staggering.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the assist-king for the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's accomplishments at the age of 22 are staggering, while his creative brilliance has revolutionised the full-back position. He has been setting new assist records in the last two years and has played a key role in Liverpool's recent success.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias has made a resounding start to his Manchester City career.

With Virgil van Dijk out injured and Joe Gomez not proving up to scratch, we've chosen to go with a Manchester City centre-back pairing starting.

We start with the £60 million summer signing from Benfica, Ruben Dias, who's looked right at home at the heart of the Sky Blues' defence. Strong on the ball and positionally aware, Dias has elevated the Manchester City defence.

Centre-back: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte has earned praise from Pep Guardiola for his character and winning mentality.

Partnering the Portuguese international in this hypothetical lineup, as well as in Manchester City's playing-XI, is Aymeric Laporte, who was roped in for approximately the same price as Dias from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Laporte has consistently impressed in Manchester City colours. His powerful and athletic frame is complemented by his fine technique and elite passing range.

Left-back: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson has 23 assists from his last two seasons in the Premier League.

The creative, marauding, dynamic and skilful Andrew Robertson has struck up one of the finest full-back partnerships in world football with his Liverpool colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Last season, he made 12 assists in the top flight - the most in a Premier League season by a defender behind that of his 'full-back friend'. Needless to say, Andrew Robertson has played an integral role in Liverpool's recent success.

