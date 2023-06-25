Manchester City make massive €90m + bonuses offer to sign top transfer target: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly made an official offer for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the Premier League champions have held concrete negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

The offer made by the Cityzens is of €90 million plus bonuses. It is understood that manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the player and rates him highly.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with the player. The 21-year-old is a left-footed center-back but also has the ability to play as a left-back.

Romano added that the Bundesliga club were hoping to keep Gvardiol, as his contract with the club runs till 2027. Leipzig are looking to make the Croatian the most expensive defender ever, surpassing Harry Maguire, if they do sell him this summer. They are expecting a fee of around €100 million.

Leipzig have an eye on Lyon's Castello Lukeba, a young 20-year-old center-back, should Gvardiol join City.

Pep's side are chasing a center-back due to the reported departure of Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard fell out of favor under Guardiola last season and is expected to leave the Etihad this summer. He was limited to just 12 appearances in the Premier League this season.

David James urges Declan Rice to join Manchester City

Rice is close to departing West Ham United in the summer.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is close to an exit from the club this summer. While Arsenal are active in talks for the player, Premier League champions Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Former PL goalkeeper David James has claimed that the 24-year-old's decision is a no-brainer, urging him to join Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“Why would he want to play for Arsenal? One team are the European, FA Cup and Premier League champions – the other is neither, or none."

He believes Rice should prefer a move abroad, and said:

“I’d rather he went abroad. Because then he won’t be in a team that might want to beat West Ham and that would be something I think a lot of West Ham fans wouldn’t like.

“Declan is top-drawer and City are the best team in Europe – and are probably going to be the best team in the world in few months if they win the Club World Cup.

“If Declan Rice is part of that it’s because he deserves to be, so all the best to him if it happens.”

Multiple reports claim Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign the English midfielder.

