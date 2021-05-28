Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted Chelsea manager to replace him at Bayern Munich

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace him at Bayern Munich, according to Bayern's technical director at the time, Per Michael Reschke.

Speaking to the German publication TZ, Reschke revealed that the current Manchester City manager already had a successor in mind to take over at Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel was managing Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. at the time. Reschke said:

“For Pep, Thomas was his natural successor at Bayern Munich. He said to me: ‘Michael, you have to make sure that Thomas comes here,'" said Reschke.

The former Bayern Munich technical director stated that Pep Guardiola had tremendous respect for Thomas Tuchel and considered the current Chelsea manager a natural replacement for him in Munich.

In the end, Tuchel was overlooked in favor of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, with the former joining Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are set to go head-to-head in the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City in an all-English final.

Will Thomas Tuchel make it three wins out of three against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday evening?https://t.co/zlGr4KG3qu — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) May 27, 2021

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have never beaten Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side

Chelsea replaced Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in January following a string of poor results. Since taking over, Thomas Tuchel has faced Pep Guardiola's Manchester City twice, winning on both occasions.

The Blues first defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, denying Manchester City a chance to win the treble this season. A few weeks later, Thomas Tuchel masterminded a 2-1 win over City at the Etihad Stadium, delaying Manchester City's title celebrations.

Manchester City v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea have qualified for their third Champions League final while Manchester City are in their first. Thomas Tuchel himself has reached one final when his PSG side lost to Bayern Munich in the final in Lisbon last year.

Saturday's final will be Pep Guardiola's first Champions League final in 10 years. Despite winning the league during his time as Bayern Munich manager, the Spaniard failed to take the German giants into club European football's biggest final.

Despite Chelsea and Tuchel having a better record against Manchester City this season, Pep Guardiola's men will enter the final as favorites because of their recent form.

