Manchester City News: Bernardo Silva banned and fined by FA for Benjamin Mendy tweet

What's the story?

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been slapped with a one-match ban and a fine for a controversial tweet he sent to club team-mate Benjamin Mendy back in September.

In case you didn't know...

The controversy stemmed from a social media message that Silva publicly sent to Mendy on Twitter, comparing the Frenchman to a character on a packet of Conguitos chocolates, soon after Manchester City's 8-0 rout of Watford on September 21st.

The post, that has since been deleted, attracted widespread criticism from different sections of the football world, who believed the tweet to be racially offensive to Mendy. The defender did not appear to take any offence and instead replied to the tweet with laughing emojis.

Silva has since been charged by the FA for breaching FA Rule E3 which dictates social media behaviour.

The heart of the matter

In a statement released today, the FA have meted out the punishments for Silva's tweet, declaring that he has been handed a one-game ban and a £50,000 fine for the post. The midfielder will also be required to undergo face-to-face education as part of the punishment.

The statement read,

"Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first-team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3."

"The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on 22 September 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

What's next?

Manchester City's next encounter will see them host Chelsea in the Premier League after the ongoing international break on November 23rd.