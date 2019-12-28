Manchester City News: Citizens chief insists Pep Guardiola will honour contract amid speculation over his future

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Oxford United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano is adamant that Pep Guardiola will honour his managerial contract at the Etihad despite heavy speculation surrounding his exit in recent weeks.

Also Read: Arturo Vidal files complaint against Barca over unpaid dues, 3 clubs set sights on Ter Stegen and more transfer news

Soriano claims Guardiola will not leave his managerial job at Manchester City anytime soon

The Spaniard's future with the reigning Premier League champions has been called into question when reports claimed that the two-year deal he signed with the club last year contains a break clause that could be triggered this summer.

Moreover, the Manchester giants have endured a torrid campaign trying to defend their title and currently sit 14 points adrift of leaders, Liverpool, after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

PEP 💬 We can not give up otherwise we won’t be in Europe. There's less than 40 hours until we play. We have to prepare.



Our response is always good and we are used to being top and now we are fighting.



🔵 #WOLMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/kG5wCVbPz8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2019

Soriano has now dismissed all exit talks surrounding the former Barcelona tactician, claiming that he will not be leaving his role at the Etihad anytime soon.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports conference, he said via The Mirror,

"Pep has said so many times that he has a contract that covers this year, plus next year too. There is no discussion about this.

"Pep will stay and he’ll leave at the right time one day – and the club is strong enough to survive any change. But as Pep said many times, he’s not leaving."

Advertisement

He added,

"I would say that what’s happening [at Manchester City] is normal. What’s not normal is what happened in the last two years where Manchester City got 198 points in two years.

"The Premier League is very competitive. Any team can win against any team. Obviously we’re not happy with the amount of games that we have lost, but that’s the nature of competition and the nature of football."

Guardiola's men are next scheduled to take on Sheffield United in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Also Read: 10 unbelievable records set by Lionel Messi this decade (2010-2019)