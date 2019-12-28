Arturo Vidal files complaint against Barca over unpaid dues, 3 clubs set sights on Ter Stegen and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 28th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are all the recent rumours and transfer news surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Arturo Vidal files complaint against Barcelona over unpaid bonuses

Arturo Vidal has reportedly filed a complaint against Barcelona to La Liga and the Spanish Footballers’ Association over the alleged non-payment of bonuses worth around €2.4 million.

According to ABC (as per AS), the midfielder was only paid €1.7 million of the €4.1 million that the Catalan giants owe him from last year.

The reigning Spanish champions have denied that they owe the 32-year-old any bonuses claiming that he has misinterpreted the clauses of his contract. In addition, the club reportedly believe that the complaint is a ploy by the player to force a move away from the Camp Nou.

The Chilean international has been heavily linked with a transfer to Serie A giants, Inter Milan, and is believed to be keen on a reunion with Antonio Conte in Italy.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG plot moves for Marc-André ter Stegen

Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG have identified Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as a potential transfer target, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The German international, who still has two years left to run on his contract with the reigning La Liga champions, has reportedly been in contact with all three of the European giants, who are keen on striking a deal with him.

While Bayern are looking for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, the Bianconeri are seeking a younger competitor for the shot-stopping position alongside Wojciech Szczesny. Meanwhile, Paris Saitn-Germain's desire to sign the Barcelona star is not as urgent after signing the likes of Keylor Navas and Marcin Bulka.

Barcelona identify PSV striker Donyell Malen

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have identified PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen as a potential transfer target for the summer transfer window.

Malen, who has already scored 17 goals for the Dutch outfit this campaign, joined the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has stolen the limelight in the Eredivisie this season.

The 20-year-old is reportedly on the Blaugrana's list of strikers that they are monitoring for the summer, with Inter's Lautaro Martinez also among the players on their agenda.

