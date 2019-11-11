Manchester City News: Pep Guardiola could leave Cityzens in favour of Bayern Munich return

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 19:21 IST SHARE

Pep Guardiola

According to The Athletic, there is a growing belief that this could be Pep Guardiola's last season in charge of Manchester City as the Spaniard looks primed to depart the Cityzens after four seasons at the helm. Guardiola's appointment was made official in January 2016 and he took over the reins from Manuel Pellegrini in the summer that year, after the club opted to part ways with the Chilean tactician.

Despite being backed heavily in the transfer market with a series of new additions, Manchester City went trophyless in his first season at the club but Guardiola managed to imprint his philosophy at the club, as the Cityzens showed glimpses of what was to come in the seasons ahead.

In his second season at the club, Manchester City took the English top-flight by storm and won the Premier League by a record margin of 19 points, as they became the first side in Premier League history to amass 100 points in the league. Apart from the league title, the Cityzens also managed to win the Carabao Cup to cap off a sensational season domestically.

While it looked like they'd reached the pinnacle of football, it got even better for them in the following season and the Guardiola led side became the first side in Premier League history to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

Manchester City are currently nine points below league leaders Liverpool and although it's early doors, it looks increasingly likely that the Reds will end their 30-year wait for a league title at the end of the season.

As per The Athletic, there is a feeling in some circles that this will be the last season for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and if that happens, there will be “craziness” across the industry. Although unlikely, it is not impossible that he could return to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants recently parted ways with Niko Kovac after a series of underwhelming results and assistant manager Hansi Flick has been appointed as the interim coach, as the club continues to look out for the Croatian's successor.

Also check out: EPL fixtures EPL table UCL schedule