Manchester City News Roundup: Club could reignite interest in Leo Messi, Barcelona preparing fresh offer for Cityzens wonderkid, and more — 3rd November 2020

After losing the title by a record margin to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool last year, Manchester City have gotten off to a shaky start to the 2020/21 campaign. Pep Guardiola's side have managed just three league wins out of a possible six, and have a nightmare 5-2 loss at home to show for against Leicester City.

However, the Cityzens enter a crucial run of fixtures, including those against both Liverpool and high-flying Tottenham Hotspur. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester City news.

Manchester City preparing massive new contracts for Sterling and De Bruyne

After a string of incredible campaigns for the club, Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are in line for massive new contracts, as per several reports. The Englishman and the Belgian have been two crucial figures for Pep Guardiola's era at Manchester City, and played pivotal roles for both their victorious Premier League campaigns.

Sterling and De Bruyne's current deals are set to come to an end in 2023, and their futures were up in the air before Manchester City were cleared for participation in this year's UEFA Champions League. Their new contracts would reportedly see them earn a stunning £400,000-a-week.

Barcelona lining up new offer for Eric Garcia

As per multiple reports from Spain, Barcelona are preparing a new offer for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia. They are reportedly in urgent need of reinforcements in central defence are willing to dip into the market to sign the former La Masia academy product. The Blaugrana were linked heavily with a move for him in the summer, but they failed to agree a deal for the Spaniard.

However, SPORT [via SportWitness] now reveal that Barcelona are set to offer Manchester City a fee of €8m and will now pay 'not one euro more'. This fee does not include any further bonuses and is a 'concrete offer' as per the report. The add that Garcia's willingness to return to his homeland is a significant factor in any potential deal and that they already have an agreement in principle for the 19-year-old.

Manchester City could reignite talks for Leo Messi in January

After openly declaring his intent to leave Barcelona in the summer, Blaugrana skipper Leo Messi could once again be free to discuss a move with other clubs in January, as per reports. Writing for The Telegraph, English journalist Mike McGrath reported;

"Manchester City will have the chance to offer Lionel Messi a pre-contract as talks over staying at Barcelona are set for later in the season."

It is unclear if Messi still wants to leave Barcelona after the recent resignation of much-maligned club chief Josep Maria Bartomeu. Should the Argentine want to, though, the Cityzens could be on hand to offer him a pre-contract offer in January as Messi would be legally allowed to discuss a potential move away.

