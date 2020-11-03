Reports: Manchester City prepare bumper contracts for De Bruyne and Sterling

According to several reports in the English media, Manchester City have prepared impressive contracts for key players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in an effort to keep the two superstars at the club. Manchester City's fortunes have faded in the recent past and the Cityzens will have to take it up a notch in the Premier League this season.

Pep Guardiola faces intense competition in the Premier League this season and will need his best players to perform at their peak for large periods of the campaign. Manchester City conceded the league title to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side last season and cannot afford to slip up in the coming months.

Was this the moment City’s season got going? A slicker, fitter #mcfc brush aside Marseille with De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling and Torres all impressing and Dias/Laporte carrying a formidable air https://t.co/9ARkRRKKT2 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 28, 2020

Manchester City rely heavily on Kevin De Bruyne to add a spark to their midfield and cannot afford to lose the Belgian midfielder in the transfer window. De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and has been the driving force behind Manchester City's best performances this season.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with injuries this season and his absence has adversely affected Manchester City's prospects in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola has experimented with his side this season and will need to find this best combination ahead of a hectic schedule.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne set for extended stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has invested heavily in Manchester City's squad in recent years but has retained a core of players that have often carried the team and have been responsible for its incredible success in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are crucial players for Manchester City and are known for their ability to step up to the plate on the big stage.

Raheem Sterling has not enjoyed the best of seasons so far but can be unstoppable in his prime. The pacy English winger has shown tremendous improvement under Pep Guardiola and remains a key player for Manchester City this season.

🧙‍♂️ Two assists for Kevin De Bruyne

🔥 Two goals in two UCL games for Ferran Torres

💪 Goal and assist for Raheem Sterling



💯 Man City ease to win in Marseille...



👇 #ManCity #MCFC #UCL — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) October 27, 2020

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have contracts with Manchester City that run in 2023. With several clubs lining up to sign the two players, Pep Guardiola will have to be proactive to ensure that they stay at the club.

Manchester City have failed to win the UEFA Champions League over the past decade and their Catalan manager will need his side to succeed on the European front in the near future. The Cityzens were shockingly dumped out of the competition by Lyon last season and cannot afford to make the same mistake this year.

The Premier League is one of most competitive leagues in Europe at the moment and Manchester City will have to be at their absolute best to compete with a formidable Liverpool outfit.

Jurgen Klopp has issues of his own to resolve at Anfield and Guardiola will be intent on reclaiming the league title this season. Manchester City have an excellent squad and should be able to finish in the top four yet again this season.

