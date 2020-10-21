Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola gives injury update on Kevin De Bruyne, explains last year's tame Champions League exit - 20th October

Manchester City bounced back with an impressive win against Arsenal after two games without a victory. The Cityzens take on Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 20th October.

Guardiola gives injury update on Kevin De Bruyne and 3 other Manchester City players

Kevin De Bruyne will be out for the next few weeks Pep Guardiola confirmed ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Porto. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was out with an injury has returned to training.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City

We expect Kevin and Aymeric (Laporte) to return in the next few weeks; Gabriel (Jesus), maybe a little bit longer and we hope they will come back soon and the team will grow. Olek Zinchenko is back and other players have recently returned. Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo and Joao Cancelo are in good condition. We are still a little bit away from where we want to be.

Prolific striker Sergio Aguero has also returned after a long injury layoff, clocking 60 minutes against Arsenal. City, who started the season with a number of injury worries, will be boosted by the return of several first-team players in the coming weeks.

Pep Guardiola: "We wish him [Virgil] to get well soon and have a good recovery. I don’t like opponents losing important players for a long time. I don’t know him but he looks strong so he’s going to come back well. He is one of the best." #awlfc [mirror] pic.twitter.com/RUhyMzfEw3 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 20, 2020

Pep Guardiola shoulders blame for last year's Champions League exit

Manchester City were considered among the favourites to lift last year's Champions League trophy. The Premier League side knocked out Real Madrid in the last-16 but lost to Lyon in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola says he does not blame Man City players for the club's failure to win the Champions League pic.twitter.com/enqTtF1bZD — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 20, 2020

Speaking ahead of the Porto game, Guardiola accepted that his team's exit from last year's tournament was tame.

It was a tough moment, I felt so responsible for how the club felt, the players, I was not able to drive the club and I feel responsible. But watching the games we have to accept the reality that we were not good enough. We did not play bad, we played some real good moments but we sometimes made mistakes and in this competition you cannot do it.

I always had the feeling we were close. The gaps were little but you have to close these gaps. We have to solve it. It's the past. Now is a new opportunity and we are going to start at zero again.