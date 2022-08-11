Manchester City plot revenge transfer as they monitor 25-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester City are plotting revenge on Arsenal by targeting Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney, as per Football.London.

Mikel Arteta raided the Cityzens this summer to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It has been reported that Arsenal's Tierney has caught Pep Guardiola's attention as a possible replacement for Zinchenko.

The report suggests that Tierney could fall down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of Zinchenko and may not settle to play as a backup for the Ukrainian international.

Zinchenko has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Emirates, notching an assist on his debut for the Gunners in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Tierney was on the bench for the north London side in their season opener as he had just recovered from an injury sustained in the closing stages of last season.

The Scotsman eventually came on from the bench to see out the game and has featured in first-team training ahead of the clash against Leicester City.

Football.London claims that Manchester City are still looking for a left-back after backing out of a deal for Marc Cucurella who went on to join Chelsea.

The report claims that the Cityzens are pursuing a deal for former Arsenal transfer target Sergio Gomez.

However, it is suggested that Pep Guardiola could shift his attention to Tierney due to his Premier League experience.

Arsenal's chances of selling Kieran Tierney this summer are remote

Despite the fact that Arsenal have signed Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, it is quite unlikely that they would want to part ways with Kieran Tierney.

Since signing for the Gunners from Celtic back in 2019, Tierney has been one of the most consistent performers for the club when he has been fit.

When fit, the 25-year-old is one of the very best players in his position and the Gunners have struggled whenever he has not featured for them.

Tierney's biggest issue has been his availability as the Scotsman has missed a total of 48 games due to injuries over the last three campaigns.

Mikel Arteta's side will be back to square one if they sell Tierney this summer after signing Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has been signed to compete with Tierney for the left-back spot and fill in for him when he is unavailable.

The Gunners have already loaned Nuno Tavares out on loan to Marseille, which suggests that both Tierney and Zinchenko will remain at the Emirates.

