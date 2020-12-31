Manchester City pondering move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba – Reports

Manchester City are contemplating a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to reports. The Austrian is nearing the final six months of his current contract and it is looking increasingly likely that he would leave the Bundesliga giants next summer.

Pep Guardiola saw his City side surrender the Premier League trophy to Liverpool last season, finishing 18 points behind the Reds in second. The Spaniard had been hoping for a response from his squad this term, but Manchester City are currently eighth in the table after 14 games, already six points behind Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand.

One of the reasons for their dip in form has been a problematic backline. Guardiola is yet to find the ideal partnership at the heart of the Manchester City defense, despite spending a fortune on defenders since joining the Citizens. The Spaniard already invested in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer, but looks set to dive back into the market for more defensive steel. And Guardiola reportedly has his eyes on a reunion with a player he thinks very highly of – David Alaba.

The Manchester City target has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid

David Alaba has been one of the pillars of Bayern Munich in recent years, but negotiations with the German giants have failed to yield positive results. He has already attracted the attention of quite a few top clubs around Europe, which means that Manchester City could have a battle in their hands to secure the Austrian’s signature.

Manchester United, along with Manchester City, have formally asked David Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, about a potential move and United are likely to push the hardest to sign him. [as] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/IqfDHqJS7R — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) December 24, 2020

The Bayern Munich defender’s versatility is one of his assets, while he is also assured with the ball at his feet. Alaba has also been coached in the winning mentality at Bayern Munich, and as such he is an enticing prospect for Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Premier League side are thinking of moving for him and are even prepared to offer him a midfield role at the Etihad. Guardiola is a big fan of the player and the Spaniard would be confident that he could get the best out of Alaba yet again.

The player is prepared to leave Bayern Munich once his contract expires and is also warming up to the idea of a reunion with Guardiola, having already played under him for three seasons. However, Alaba has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, and that could pour cold water on Guardiola’s aspirations.