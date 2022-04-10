Manchester City possible starting XI for Premier League encounter against Liverpool

All eyes will be at the Etihad on Sunday when Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

With only one point separating City from the Reds atop the league standings, there's everything to play for.

Pep Guardiola's men, the defending champions, are looking to win their fourth top-flight title in five years, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are pursuing their second in three years.

The two best teams in the English top flight are in contention for a continental treble. In fact, the Reds are on course for an unprecedented quadruple, having won the League Cup earlier this year.

Liverpool and City will do battle in the FA Cup semis on April 16 and could also meet in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ahead of their much-touted league clash that could determine the destination of this season's Premier League title, here's a look at Manchester City's probable XI for the game:

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Ederson has been on fire this season, keeping 17 clean sheets, the joint-most in the division along with his compatriot and Liverpool counterpart Alisson Becker.

Right-back - Kyle Walker

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Premier League

Kyle Walker is a key component of the City juggernaut. The 31-year-old, a three-time Premier League winner, has played nearly 350 games in the competition, including 19 this season.

# Centre-back - Aymeric Laporte

Southampton vs Manchester City - Premier League

Aymeric Laporte is expected to start in this key clash against the high-flying Reds. The Spaniard, a three-time Premier League winner, has scored thrice in 25 outings in the competition this season.

# Centre-back - John Stones

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

In Ruben Dias' absence, John Stones is likely to partner Laporte in this top-of-the-table clash. The Englishman, 27, is closing in on 200 Premier League games. He has featured 11 times in the competition this season, twice from the bench.

# Left-back - Joao Cancelo

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Joao Cancelo has missed only two league games this season. The Portuguese full-back has scored once in 28 outings and would love to add to that tally against the in-form Reds.

# Central Midfielder - Rodri

Manchester City vs Leeds United - Premier League

Rodri has been a key man for Guardiola since arriving on English shores in the summer of 2019. He has made nearly 100 appearances in the English top flight, including 25 this season, contributing three goals.

# Central Midfielder - Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne is the crown jewel in Guardiola's star-studded team. The Belgian playmaker has had a sparkling 2021-22 campaign, contributing ten goals and three assists.

GOAL @goal Kevin De Bruyne becomes the fourth Belgian player to score 50 Premier League goals Kevin De Bruyne becomes the fourth Belgian player to score 50 Premier League goals 🇧🇪🔥 https://t.co/l1rrq5gYWE

The three-time Premier League winner recently made his 200th appearance and scored his 50th goal in the competition (not in the same game). De Bruyne has 52 goals and 81 assists in 203 games in the English top flight.

# Central Midfielder - Bernardo Silva

Sporting CP vs Manchester City: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Bernardo Silva has been a mainstay in the City midfield this season, missing only one of their 30 games. The 27-year-old Portugal international has contributed seven goals and two assists in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Silva is looking to win his fourth English top-flight title in five years.

# Right Winger - Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Riyad Mahrez is having a sparkling campaign in the English top flight. The Algerian winger, a three-time Premier League winner, has bagged ten goals and four assists in the competition this season.

GOAL @goal Riyad Mahrez has now scored 𝟓𝟎 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 for Manchester City Riyad Mahrez has now scored 𝟓𝟎 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 for Manchester City 💙 https://t.co/bnoMLLMiVo

The 31-year-old recently brought up his 50th assist in the English top flight.

# Left Winger - Phil Foden

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Phil Foden has continued from where he left off last season. The 21-year-old has followed up a nine-goal 2020-21 Premier League campaign with seven strikes this season.

Foden (91) is closing in on 100 appearances in the competition and is seeking his fourth English top-flight title.

# Striker - Raheem Sterling

City vs Sporting CP: Round of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Raheem Sterling hasn't quite hit the heights of his sparkling 20-goal 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

However, the 27-year-old striker has scored ten times in the competition this season, marking the fifth straight time he has reached double figures in an English top-flight campaign.

The three-time league winner would love to score against his former club and scupper their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

