Premier League giants to pursue Aubameyang, if star striker moves to La Liga

07 Feb 2017, 20:54 IST

Aguero is growing unhappy at City after being relegated to the bench in the last couple of games

Manchester City are set to pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if Argentine striker Sergio Aguero leaves for Real Madrid in the summer. Aguero’s future has been put into doubt after City manager Pep Guardiola chose to play youngster Gabriel Jesus ahead of the Argentine in recent weeks.

Aguero, however, has said that he will decide his future in the summer. According to reports from The Sun, City’s board are set to chase Dortmund's Aubameyang should Aguero move to Spain. Aubameyang, while speaking to Bild said, "It is possible that in June a club comes to find a solution with Dortmund and I go.”

The 27-year-old Aubameyang has been in fine form for Dortmund this season scoring 21 goals in 17 games for the German club. Aguero, on the other hand, has netted 15 times for Manchester City this season despite injuries and numerous suspensions. The Argentine striker also has the best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history.

Real Madrid were the front runners to sign Aubameyang but they have since cooled their interest in him, with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois the main priority for the Madrid club. The Dortmund player, however, is only City’s third choice after they missed out on Lionel Messi, who is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann, who is reportedly Manchester United bound.

It is believed that City and Real Madrid have made contact with Aubameyang’s representatives after he expressed his willingness to leave while Aguero has attracted interest from both Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are monitoring his situation at City very closely.

Spanish outlet Marca claim that signing Aguero could persuade Lionel Messi to sign a contract faster and Real Madrid are also keen to sign the forward to get one up on their La Liga rivals.

This is quite a merry-go-round of players. If Aguero does move to Spain this summer, Real Madrid will be his preferred destination as Barcelona already have Luis Suarez. City will then have to sign a big-name player. Aubameyang has a great record in the Bundesliga and is lightning quick but could be a marginal downgrade on Aguero – who is arguably City’s most emphatic striker ever.

It looks like this is in the Argentine’s hands. Real Madrid would largely benefit if they sign the forward, while City have the talented Gabriel Jesus already and Aubameyang would also add some fire-power on the flanks. It looks like an interesting summer at the Etihad after a failed season for the club under Pep Guardiola.