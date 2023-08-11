Manchester City reach agreement on personal terms over six-year contract with 25-year-old attacker: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Paqueta has agreed to a six-year deal with the Etihad outfit. He claims that the Cityzens made an offer of €85 million plus €10 million in bonuses, which fell short of West Ham's demands.

The Hammers apparently want €110 up front for the 25-year-old Brazil international. They signed him from Lyon for €42.95 million last summer and he registered five goals and seven assists in 41 appearances in his debut season in England.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have seen Riyad Mahrez join Al-Ahli this summer but are yet to sign a replacement for the Algerian winger. Paqueta is a natural No. 10 but he can offer Pep Guardiola the flexibility to shift some of his current midfielders out on the wings.

The defending Premier League champions are apparently confident of agreeing on a compromise with the Hammers given Paqueta's willingness to leave. Given he has four years left on his contract at the London Stadium, David Moyes' side still have a major say in his future.

Last month, they sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British-record €116.6 million fee.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gives his say on Harry Kane's Bayern Munich links

In 2021, Manchester City came very close to signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. According to the Guardian, they were willing to pay €150 million for him if Spurs were willing to sell.

But they weren't, and Kane stayed put. Fast forward two years, and the 30-year-old striker is close to joining Bayern Munich. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have agreed to pay €120 million including add-ons for him.

Manchester City waited for a year and signed Erling Haaland last summer after activating his £51 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund. The move paid instant dividends, with the Norwegian striker scoring 52 goals in 53 games and helping his team win the treble last term.

At his recent press conference, Guardiola was asked to give his thoughts on Kane moving to Bayern. He said, via Manchester Evening News:

"Everyone knows [his qualities]. He is a top, top striker. He scores goals and has the ability to assist. He is an exceptional striker. Alan Shearer is the only man in front of him as top goalscorer. I don't know if Daniel Levy will allow him to leave or he will stay there."

Kane, who is an all-time record goal-scorer for Spurs and England, only had one year left on his deal at Spurs. He is set to leave north London with 213 Premier League goals — 47 short of Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals in the competition.