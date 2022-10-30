Manchester City ready to offer stunning £46 million deal to 28-year-old star - Reports

Manchester City are prepared to spend around £46 million to keep hold of Bernardo Silva, as per Football Insider.

The Portugal international was the subject of interest from Barcelona and it is claimed that they could make a fresh approach for him in January. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

Silva pockets £150,000 a week in wages - a number City will look to increase when they table a new contract. They also want to extend his stay at the Etihad beyond the 2024-25 campaign.

The whole package to get Silva to agree on new terms could cost City around £46 million. Manchester City recently announced a five-year contract for Phil Foden while also renewing Riyad Mahrez and Rodri's deals this summer.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Bernardo Silva vs Brighton:



1 Assist

41 Touches

20 Accurate Passes

80% Pass Accuracy

3 Interceptions

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Clearances

1 Tackle

1 Key Pass

1 Penalty Won

Extending Silva's stay, who is 28, seems to be their next priority. The former AS Monaco winger is in the prime of his career.

The silky dribbler is one of City's most potent threats in the attacking third and is also an asset off the ball. Silva's ability to play as a winger, a number 10, and a central midfielder is something manager Pep Guardiola highly appreciates.

The Spanish tactician has shown proclivity towards preferring versatile attackers and it doesn't come as a surprise that he trusts Silva in that regard. He has featured in all 18 of City's games across competitions this campaign, scoring twice and assisting five times in that time

It remains to be seen if the Cityzens will offer him a new deal before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Silva is expected to make Portugal's final 26-man squad for the showpiece event in Qatar.

Bernardo Silva did not rule out leaving Manchester City this summer amidst Barcelona interest

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva

Last 16 here we go

Silva did not rule out leaving Manchester City in the recently concluded transfer window.

In an interview with ESPN published on August 10, he was asked if he was happy at the Etihad amidst speculation about his future. Barcelona were heavily linked with a move to sign him during that time.

Silva replied:

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want."

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

He ended up staying at Manchester City for the 2022-23 season. However, his comments indicate that City may not raise a lot of hurdles if he makes it clear that he wants an exit in the future.

