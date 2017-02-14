Manchester City set to beat Real Madrid in race to sign Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala - reports

Where will Paulo Dybala play next season?

Dybala’s future has been subject to intense speculation

What’s the story?

Paulo Dybala is one of the most wanted youngsters in the world and latest reports from Javier G. Matallanas’ column for Spanish daily AS suggest that Premier League giants Manchester City are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign the young Argentine.

Dybala, 23, is considered to be the next big superstar in world football and is yet to sign a new contract with Juventus. Although Juventus are keen to hold on to their prized asset, a bid of close to £90 million could convince the Old Lady to part with the left-footed striker.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the talented forward and it only looks like a matter of time before a huge bid for Dybala is tabled by one of the European giants.

Also, while Juventus have insisted that talks of a new contract for Dybala have been going on well, a formal agreement is yet to be reached and this has increased speculation that Dybala could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala’s market value has skyrocketed since his move to Juventus and only a bid close to the world record transfer value will have Juventus interested in a sale. Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are more than capable of making a huge bid and with the future of Sergio Aguero uncertain at the moment, Pep might look towards another left-footed Argentine to spearhead his team’s attack.

Also, Dybala has publicly spoken of his admiration for both Manchester City and Barcelona and various reports suggest that the Juventus striker personally prefers a move to Manchester City over Real Madrid.

Dybala (Palermo): "When I play with the Playstation, I always choose Barcelona or Manchester City. I dream to play with one of those clubs." — City Watch (@City_Watch) February 11, 2015

What’s next?

Juventus are trying their hardest to tie down Dybala to a new contract. However, even if a new contract is signed, the Serie A giants might find it hard to resist a world record transfer bid from either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Sportskeeda’s take

With Sergio Aguero looking unsettled at Manchester City, Dybala could prove to be an ideal replacement for Pep Guardiola. Also, Dybala is bound to get more opportunities at Manchester City than Real Madrid and at 23, the time might be perfect for the young Argentine to make a big-money move to the Premier League in the next transfer window.