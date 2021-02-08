Manchester City running away with the Premier League after moving 10 points clear of Liverpool

The talk ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 Premier League season centered on how Liverpool and Manchester City were going to go head to head for the title.

After 23 rounds of matches, though, only one team stands tall, and it’s Pep Guardiola’s side. The Cityzens made a slow start to the season, but have been very dominant in the last two months.

From failing to win in consecutive games in mid-December, Manchester City have now won each of their last 14 matches in all competitions, with 10 of these victories coming in the Premier League.

On Sunday, Liverpool became the latest victims of Guardiola’s side. Aside from recording their first win at Anfield since 2003, Manchester City also equalled the all-time winning record set by an English top-flight side.

Preston (1892) and Arsenal (1987) are the only other English top-flight sides to have won 14 consecutive games in all competitions.

Goals: 37

Conceded: 4

Clean sheets: 10



Man City equal the English top-flight record for most consecutive wins across all competitions.

Manchester City tear Liverpool apart

The 4-1 scoreline may have been emphatic, but the performance from the Cityzens was even more impressive. This was a 10/10 performance, as City took Liverpool to the cleaners.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been in good form in recent months but rarely do they get dominated in this manner.

Manchester City were in control from the first minute to the last, as goals from Ilkay Gundogan (double), Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden ensured Mohamed Salah’s penalty was only good enough as a consolation.

“What was important were the three points. Of course, I’m so proud of the guys who have broken a record that has stood for a long time, that shows how difficult it is, and hopefully next time we can do a similar performance with people here,” Guardiola said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

This was a dominant performance from the Cityzens and a huge statement in the Premier League race in the backyard of their rivals.

Man City were the first opposition team to score 4 Premier League goals at Anfield since Arsenal in April 2009.

Premier League now Manchester City’s to lose

By beating Liverpool, Manchester City have now moved ten points clear of the Reds. They are now also five points ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United and could widen the gap further if they win their outstanding game.

Many pundits continue to believe that Liverpool will find their form at some point in the season, but Manchester City are currently running away with the title.

It will take a drastic slump in form for Guardiola’s side to be usurped at the top of the table. That seems even more difficult by the fact that their rivals are inconsistent and are dropping points with alarming regularity.

It was expected to be a two-horse race in the Premier League this season. But Manchester City are currently in a league of their own, and the title is theirs to lose.