Manchester City's Lionel Messi conundrum

In almost every summer last decade, speculation had been rife about Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona. With every passing year, the murmurs only got louder, but they got quickly quashed whenever Messi was rewarded with a bumper new contract.

However, this year the rumours are a lot more intense. Lionel Messi himself has officially conveyed to Barcelona that he wishes to leave. Of course, the club wants to keep him. New manager Ronald Koeman would love to coach one of the best players in the world, but the final decision will likely be completely out of his hands.

Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona after almost two decades with the Spanish giants.https://t.co/GMmpoa72OS pic.twitter.com/t9fxuYLVik — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 25, 2020

Not many clubs in world football can afford Lionel Messi, but one club who certainly can and have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentinian superstar is Manchester City.

Who wouldn't want Lionel Messi?: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is one of many admirers of Lionel Messi

Regardless of whether you are a Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi supporter, it cannot be denied that the diminutive Argentinian is one of the greatest players to have graced the game. Some of his achievements in the game are without any parallels.

Lionel Messi in Europe's top five divisions since 2017-18:



❍ Most goals

❍ Most assists

❍ Most goals from outside the box

❍ Most direct free-kicks scored

❍ Most take-ons completed

❍ Most big chances created

❍ Most through balls

❍ Most final ⅓ passes



You get the idea. pic.twitter.com/lXqxwuqMqf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2020

Any team would immensely benefit by having Lionel Messi in their midst. There's a reason why the best coaches in the world wax lyrical about the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Jurgen Klopp famously quipped "Who wouldn't want Messi in their team?" when asked about his interest in the Barcelona man. Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been on the phone with his former protege.

Lionel Messi's addition would no doubt improve any team - there is no debate about that. But there are certainly some big questions regarding the impact it could have on the functioning of that team.

Lionel Messi's Player Power

Last year, Lionel Messi 'told' the Barcelona board to sign Neymar in a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann.

The current climate at Barcelona is a highly political one, with a lot of anger being directed at current president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

There have been recent rumours that Bartomeu's resignation could ensure Lionel Messi's stay at the club. That level of player power is so unique that only someone of Lionel Messi's calibre could have it. His influence on how Barcelona are run has been in the public domain for years, with new signings often needing Lionel Messi's 'seal of approval' before the board makes an approach for that player.

So, would Lionel Messi choose to move to a club where he would have no say in the club's running?

Probably not, which is where the Lionel Messi conundrum begins for English clubs, specifically Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola. On paper, any team would love to have him in their ranks, but the specifics present a starkly different picture.

What is Manchester City's Lionel Messi conundrum?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Manchester City are a team of star players assembled with the blessings of the club's rich Abu Dhabi owners. With manager Pep Guardiola already implementing his preferred playing style at Manchester City, the introduction of Lionel Messi in the side could have the potential to cause massive disruption in that regard.

For starters, Guardiola would most definitely have to readjust Manchester City's playing style to accommodate Lionel Messi. That might not be too difficult, though, as the Argentinian could replace departing City legend David Silva.

However, the next and more challenging issue to overcome would be the management of game-time for various players in the side after the arrival of Lionel Messi.

A number of players could suffer in this regard. Phil Foden might have to realise his exciting potential elsewhere, Bernado Silva might get even less playing-time, and Raheem Sterling could pay the ultimate price for his shocking miss in Portugal. These are big questions that would need to be addressed if Lionel Messi arrives at Manchester City.

As if this issue was not enough, there could be another serious one that might destabilise Manchester City.

Initially most players in the dressing room would be excited to play along side Lionel Messi. However, after the initial excitement dies down, there could be a clash of egos.

Manchester City's current crop of players mostly view themselves as some of the best in the world. That perception comes with much needed self confidence in their own abilities. The addition of Lionel Messi to a settled Manchester City side could demolish team morale and increase tensions within the team.

A final roll of the dice for Pep Guardiola?

Could Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola be reunited?

A lot has been made of Pep Guardiola's failure to win the Champions League, particularly at Manchester City, after his partnership with Lionel Messi and Barcelona ended.

At Manchester City, plenty of money has been spent on getting quality players, with as many as nine of them costing the club more than £45m apiece. With that kind of quality in their ranks, domestic dominance has been secured, but European success has eluded Pep Guardiola.

Would the arrival of Lionel Messi deliver Manchester City their much coveted first Champions League title?

All the speculation above could just prove to be a lot of what ifs if Lionel Messi chooses to stay on at Barcelona. But despite the potential upheaval Lionel Messi's arrival could cause at Manchester City, there is definitely no doubt that the quality he would bring to the team could change the dynamic of world football.