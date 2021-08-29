Ranking Manchester City's top 5 players from GW 3 of the Premier League

Manchester City seem to have taken their 2021/22 Premier League opener loss against Tottenham Hotspur to their hearts. The reigning champions, after losing 0-1 against Spurs, went on to score ten goals in their next two games.

While last week they wreaked havoc against Norwich City, this time it was a muddled Arsenal team on the receiving end. As of now, Pep Guardiola's side sit 5th in the Premier League table and possess the highest GD (9) of all. All this in the absence of their star man — Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola's tactics are working just fine as City's attackers have gone all guns blazing. While we've got to admit Arteta's Arsenal this term looks far beyond fitting into the Premier League's 'Big Six', we cannot deny Manchester City's domination.

Arsenal's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers so far:



◎ 3 games

◎ 0 wins

◎ 0 draws

◎ 3 defeats

◎ 0 goals scored

◎ 9 goals conceded



And they're bottom of the table. pic.twitter.com/zo1rAK1q6H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021

With a thumping 5-0 loss away from home, Arsenal have managed to register a few records of their own. However, none to be proud of.

Failing to win each of their three opening games of a top-flight season without scoring for the first time in the club’s history.

Failed to secure a single shot on target in a PL game for the first time since MD37 of the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal is only two of the 92 teams in the football league have played 3+ league games this season and are yet to score. The other team being Shrewsbury Town.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Manchester City's top five players from GW 3 of the Premier League.

#5 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish registered his first-ever assist

Just three outings in the Sky Blue shirt and Jack Grealish already looks well-set within the Manchester City squad. While last week against Norwich, the former Aston Villa captain registered his first goal for the club, this week he went on to register his first-ever assist.

Having graced the pitch with his presence for the entire 90 minutes, Grealish exploited the left flank and the space left empty by Arsenal's red-carded player Granit Xhaka.

The 25-year-old ran dangerously into the opposition's box right before half-time to wriggle past four red and white players before finding an unmarked Gabriel Jesus.

Jack Grealish vs Arsenal:



1 Assist

79 Touches

69 Attempted Passes

92.8% Pass Accuracy

6 Chances Created

6 Passes Into The Box

3 Fouls Won

3 Ball Recoveries

1 Shot

1 Tackle pic.twitter.com/GNaGwZgADw — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 28, 2021

#4 Rodri

Rodrigo completed a total of 100 passes (the most) before the final whistle

The Spaniard once again did what he does the best — dictated the game from the center of the park. Being constantly on his toes and covering every bit of grass, Rodri's heatmap could cover the entirety of the pitch.

By the time Rodri scored the fourth Manchester City goal, Arsenal were already down and with their spirits flown out of the window. The Manchester City number 16 completed a total of 100 passes (the most) before the final whistle.

However, his goal was arguably the most stunning from the lot. Torres teed the ball up beautifully to Rodri, who curled it past Leno into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

