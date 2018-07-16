Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer

B. Roberts FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 6.65K // 16 Jul 2018, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are already a team of supreme talent, who won the Premier League last season by accumulating 100 points and breaking five records in the process. It seems as if every area of their squad is impeccable, so what more could Pep Guardiola do to strengthen his side?

Well, we know that Guardiola was after Jorginho to plug some of the gaps in the City midfield, with the aim of bringing in younger players to learn from, and eventually take the places of, aging City squad members. However, that plan fell through after Jorginho chose Chelsea instead. Naturally, Man City and their fans were furious, which has now made them more determined to bring in players as soon as possible.

Riyad Mahrez recently signed from Leicester for £60m and will undoubtedly be a threat to the opposition on the flanks. But it is the midfield and defence that needs a bit of work in order to tie up the loose ends. Guardiola is likely aware of this fact, hence his interest in these players coming up;

Here are Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer.

#4 Daniel Arzani

Daniel Arzani.

Daniel Arzani was linked with Manchester City prior to his impressive performances at the World Cup this summer for Australia. But now the 19-year-old might be of huge interest to the Citizens, according to Manchester Evening News, especially when you consider that he is part of the City Football Group at Melbourne City. This means that his development is bound to be monitored a lot more closely by Man City than any other club.

How might Daniel Arzani fit into the current Man City squad?

This is where trouble might ensue insofar as Arzani's future is concerned. If he moves to a team like Man City, there would be serious doubt about his game time, and he would likely be loaned out and used very little. The same happened to Aaron Mooy: he was signed from Melbourne in 2014, immediately loaned out to Huddersfield, then sold for £8m a year later.

Having said that, Arzani is undoubtedly a very promising young player and could get game time in the League Cup as well as the early stages of the FA Cup, but minutes in the Premier League starting XI is doubtful.

Arzani has great technique, pace, and vision for a teenager, which has set him apart from the rest in his age bracket. If utilized by Guardiola, he would be a menace down the flanks and an occasional threat on goal.

Rumor probability: 7/10

Due to the fact that Arzani is embedded in the City Football Group at Melbourne City, the likelihood of a transfer to the group's main club, Manchester City, would be high.

But former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has warned against such a leap: "I wouldn't go to Man City or Juve or a big club because he won't play. Sure, he might go there and get loaned out, but then you're putting your destiny in the club's hands."