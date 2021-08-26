Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City are set to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City in the league. An own goal from Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul and goals from forward Jack Grealish, centre-back Aymeric Laporte, attacker Raheem Sterling and Algeria international Riyad Mahrez ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup. A hat-trick from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from winger Nicolas Pepe, England international Bukayo Saka and French attacker Alexandre Lacazette sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost 11 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Manchester City beating Arsenal 1-0. An early first-half goal from England international Raheem Sterling secured the win for Manchester City.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-L

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: L-L

Manchester City vs Arsenal Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City will be without England international Phil Foden and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, with both players nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of young forward Eddie Nketiah, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, veteran Brazilian winger Willian, Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, versatile forward Bukayo Saka and centre-back Ben White.

Injured: Eddie Nketiah

Doubtful: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Runar Alex Runarsson, Willian, Hector Bellerin, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City endured a poor start to their 2021/22 campaign, but their win against Norwich City will give them confidence. Harry Kane's announcement that he will not leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer sees Manchester City linked with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, with the club eager to provide Guardiola with a prolific goalscorer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, continue to frustrate. The arrival of Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal will surely help, but after two poor performances against Brentford and Chelsea, the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta has risen once again.

Arsenal have spent a lot this summer, but there are questions as to whether they could have spent their money better. The squad still looks incomplete. Manchester City, on the other hand, are among the favourites to win the Premier League. A win for Pep Guardiola's men looks likely.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal

