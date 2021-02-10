Manchester City still looking to sign Lionel Messi in the summer - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester City's interest in signing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on a free transfer is still very much on the cards, but the Etihad outfit will have to wait until March or April before making any moves.

Lionel Messi was virtually on his way out of the club last summer after falling out with former club president Joseph Bartomeu, but the issues were swept under the carpet and he stayed at Barcelona.

The Argentinian is now out of contract in June and two of football's powerhouses have made him their summer target.

These clubs are PSG and Manchester City, and while both teams have the financial solidity to make such a mega-move, their approach towards acquiring Messi's signature has been totally different.

After continuous rumours linking Lionel Messi with a move to either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, how the Argentine feels about the transfer talk has now reportedly been revealed.



While Manchester City have kept a low profile concerning their plans, the French giants have been very vocal about their plans to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo has openly stated that the French side are actively monitoring Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona.

PSG stars Neymar and Di Maria have also claimed they are looking forward to having Messi in the French capital, and this approach by PSG has even been branded disrespectful by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Manchester City have however decided to take a more covert approach towards getting the Barcelona captain.

The Premier League leaders have the advantage of Messi's cordial relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, as the former had some of his best seasons under Guardiola during his time at Barcelona.

Messi could leave Barcelona for Manchester City at the end of the season

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Lionel Messi has always been on Manchester City's radar, but it had always looked like an ambition too lofty even for a side with such financial powers.

However, upon Messi's decision to leave Barcelona last season, Manchester City were alerted to the situation and started making moves to land the 33-year-old.

Barcelona and La Liga, however, informed Manchester City that Messi would not be allowed to leave on a free transfer, and that they would have to pay his full €700M release clause if they wanted him.

Messi then retracted his statement to leave and decided to stay in Barcelona for another season instead of entering a legal battle with his boyhood club.

Six months later and the situation has changed completely, with Messi being able to walk away from the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

He has, however, stated that he will not be making any decisions on his future until the end of the season.

Reports have also stated that Messi is totally committed to Barcelona this season and will give his very best to help the side finish this season as strongly as they can.

Barcelona endured a rather shaky start to the season, most notably their 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in which Lionel Messi was sent off.

They are enjoying a good run of form, though, and are unbeaten in their last 11 league games ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 clash against PSG next week.