Manchester City superstar misses training ahead of UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has missed training ahead of his side's Champions League showdown with Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10).

The Daily Mail reports that the English right-back was absent from the Cityzens' open training session today (June 6). It is a worrying sign for Pep Guardiola's side with three days until they face Inter at the Ataturk Stadium.

Walker played the full 90 minutes of Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final last Saturday. That victory has put them within one win of becoming just the second English club to win a treble.

The England international appeared to be in a bit of pain during the end of the FA Cup final. He has been in fine form for Guardiola's City after forging his way back into the starting lineup. The 33-year-old has featured 38 times across competitions, providing one assist. He was key in nullifying the threat posed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) win in the semifinals.

Manchester City fans will now be fretting over Walker's availability for the encounter with the Nerrazurri in the Champions League final. They will hope that he has missed training as a precaution.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker insists his side must win the treble to become all-time greats

Walker is eager to secure the treble.

Manchester City will join Manchester United in becoming treble winners if they beat Inter on Saturday. They have already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup and are now just a Champions League trophy away from replicating their rivals' 1998-99 feat.

Many are touting Guardiola's side as one of the greatest teams in European history. However, the Champions League still evades them and they will be eager to win the trophy and become treble winners.

Walker has insisted that if Manchester City want to be regarded as one of the best teams of all time they need to win the treble. He said (via The Guardian):

"To say we’re up there with the greatest Premier League teams of all time we have to go and conquer some of that."

The English right-back continued by touching on the nicknames City have been handed recently amid their success:

"We’ve been called the fourmidables [four domestic trophies in a season, including the Community Shield] and the centurions [getting 100 points in the league] but to go and get this we can really stamp our mark on being one of the greatest teams of all time in the Premier League.”

Guardiola's men march into the Champions League final as favorites against Inter. However, that was the case in the 2020-21 campaign when they faced Chelsea in the final. They ended up on the losing side with the west Londoners surprisingly beating them 1-0.

Poll : 0 votes