Manchester City table massive €95 M bid for star defender, Paul Pogba set to reject Real Madrid for Juventus on one condition and more, 20 June 2019

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United for Juventus

Manchester City offer €95 million for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most sought-after central defenders in Europe. The 28-year-old started nearly all of Napoli's matches last campaign, amassing more than 4000 minutes of game time. He was recently named as the best defender in Serie A following his impressive season with Partenopei.

Napoli have repeatedly insisted that they are not willing to sell the center back, despite strong interest from several European top clubs. Nevertheless, a recent report states that Manchester City have submitted an eye-watering €95 million bid for the defender.

City have lost veteran defender Vincent Kompany since the Belgian decided to take on Anderlecht's managerial role. Now, Pep Guardiola wants the Senegalese star in his squad next season.

Napoli have refused to sell the prized defender to clubs such as Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. However, they might be willing to cash in on Koulibaly if Kostas Manolas arrives.

Paul Pogba to join Juventus on one condition

Juventus and Real Madrid have been closely linked with the Manchester United midfielder recently. The 26-year-old scored 13 times and provided 9 assists throughout the 2018/19 Premier League season. However, he found the net just twice in his last 15 appearances for Manchester United.

Everybody knows about Paul Pogba's enormous potential, but his poor consistency seems to have outweighed his good traits. The midfielder has confirmed that he could depart from Manchester United. However, a report from Italy states that the Frenchman will choose Juventus over Real Madrid for his next destination.

Pogba had played for Juventus before joining Manchester United for a record fee in 2016. He won 4-consecutive Serie A titles and became a standout player for the Old Lady. Unfortunately, Pogba is not willing to accept a salary lower than his current €15 million pay packet.

The Frenchman's demand has become a stumbling block for Juventus, but the club are still trying to find a solution for the problem nonetheless.

Maurizio Sarri insists that he had given 110 percent for Napoli before joining Juventus

Juventus have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach following Massimiliano Allegri's exit. However, the appointment has angered Napoli fans. The Napoli faithful have labeled Sarri as a traitor due to the manager's previous link with Partenopei.

The 60-year-old guided Napoli to a 2nd place finish during the 2017/18 season, providing a very tough competition to Juventus over the league title. Now, Sarri will have to think about how he can beat his former club following his Juventus appointment. However, Sarri said that he had given 110 percent to Napoli and would do the same with Juventus.

“I gave 110 per cent (to Napoli), I wasn’t able to do it. I’d do it all again, but that was a sporting rivalry and my professionalism will now bring me to give my all for this club," he said.

“Even if I did it with ways that were perhaps wrong, my efforts were intellectually appreciable.

“If I have an opponent that I must give everything to defeat and fail, I can even ‘hate’ them, but I can also appreciate them.

“I have some messages sent personally by those players with a very different tone and view of the profession.

“These would change the view here... At times, players say things to fit in with the environment around them.

“I had three years at Napoli, I made a choice out of respect to them to go abroad. With the need to come to Italy, I received an offer from Juventus and that’s it.

“In my life, I have respected everyone and given 110 per cent to every jersey I worked with. I’ll do the same with these colours, I cannot do more than 110 per cent."