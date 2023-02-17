Manchester City take command of Premier League title race after dethroning Arsenal

Not many teams have been able to dominate the Premier League quite like Manchester City since Pep Guardiola took charge. The Cityzens have been crowned English champions four times in the last five years and look set to give it another go this season.

Having won the Premier League back-to-back in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, City are aiming for a three-peat. That's now well within their reach following their win at deposed leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola’s side travelled to the Emirates and played like champions, recording an impressive 3-1 win against the league’s most consistent side this season.

Cityzens dethrone Arsenal

Despite their drop in form in recent weeks, the Gunners have been extremely good for the better part of the season. However, their position at the top was always shaky, with Manchester City closing the gap to three points coming into the Emirates.

After beating the Gunners, the defending champions are now top of the table on goal difference but have played a game more. Arsenal may just be witnessing how difficult it'sto be involved in a title race with Guardiola’s side. Liverpool and Manchester United have both been there before, and both fell short.

A few weeks ago, Arsenal held a healthy lead over Manchester City, but now that advantage is gone. Not even their game in hand is enough to paper over being dethroned by the Cityzens.

Manchester City now the team to beat in title race

Arsenal FC vs Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have rarely lost out in the title race after leading the table in February, and it's difficult to see them falling apart at this point.

They are a team that knows how to peak and are usually unbothered by the pressure from the chasing pack. They did it to Liverpool and Manchester United and could do so to Arsenal as well.

Once Guardiola’s side gathers momentum, there’s no stopping them. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can keep up the chase as we enter the business end of the campaign. Guardiola, though, reckons that his side is ready for the challenge, telling The Guardian:

“They have one game less, so I consider they are top of the league. But we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind, and losing here it would have been almost over. Now, because of the fact they dropped points, we came here for the chance to be close. We won the game, and we are there.”

Arsenal slacked against City, and now the Cityzens are the team to beat in the title race. The Premier League is theirs to lose after wrestling top spot from the Gunners.

