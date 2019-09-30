Manchester City: Three central defenders that Guardiola should target in the next transfer window

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

It has been only seven games in the Premier League and Manchester City are already struggling with problems in their back four. The domestic treble winners last season who sit second behind Liverpool in the league, have already lost their two main centre-backs to injuries.

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone a knee surgery following an injury which took place in City's 4-0 win over Brighton, whereas John Stones suffered a muscle injury and is still recovering from the blow.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has been struggling with the defensive aspect of his team as defensive midfielder Fernandinho is filling the gaps left by Laporte and Stones in the first team.

Since Laporte and Stones have been sidelined, Guardiola's men have lost an important game against Norwich and have had lackluster performances at the back in the remaining fixtures.

The squad boasts players like Nicolas Otamendi who are still worthy of first team selection, but the level of competition that Premier League is offering right now for grabbing the first 6 spots is simply too high for teams to field replacements in their first team.

The whole scenario suggests an incoming defender in the City squad in the next transfer window, as there is no doubt that Guardiola will go all guns blazing to sign a top defender to retain his Premiership glory.

Today we take a look at the top three central defenders who Guardiola should target in the winter transfer window to bolster his squad.

#3 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez after scoring against Juventus in the Champions League.

One of the very highly-rated defenders in whole of Europe in a highly rated club is Ateltico Madrid's Jose Gimenez. The Uruguayan has been one of the best defenders in the past couple of years alongside his national team and club captain Diego Godin.

Only 24 years old, Gimenez might just be the perfect centre-back for Guardiola and Manchester City as they will look to commit him for a long future with the club as the player has time on his side.

Gimenez matches the two most key qualities required to be a top defender in the Premier League and for Manchester City - his aerial abilities in both offensive and defensive situations and his physical abilities which are a must in English football.

Gimenez would cost City anything upwards of €70 million. (Transfermarkt)

Pep Guardiola (left) has a defensive headache.

