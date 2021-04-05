Manchester City tighten grip on Premier League after crucial win against Leicester City

Manchester City have been Premier League champions-elect for a few weeks now, but they are still ensuring that no stone is left unturned.

On Saturday, the Cityzens put up a professional performance against Leicester City as they came away from the King Power Stadium with a 2-0 win. This was not an easy game, but they managed to find a way.

The Foxes held firm and defended very well until their resolve was finally broken by a well-taken goal from Benjamin Mendy in the second half.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to dominate the game and deservedly got their cushioning goal in the 74th minute, when Sterling unselfishly set up Gabriel Jesus to slot into an empty net.

Manchester City just too good for Foxes

Before the international break, Leicester City outplayed Manchester United and eliminated them from the FA Cup. However, the Foxes just couldn’t match the quality of Manchester City on Saturday.

The Cityzens were simply a different class and had Brendan Rodgers’ side on the back foot from the beginning of the game. Leicester rarely had any openings and were restricted to playing in their own half.

For a side occupying third place in the Premier League to get battered in this manner goes to prove why Manchester City are a class above everyone else in the English top flight.

Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden were all left on the bench but Manchester City still had enough quality on the pitch to dismantle the Foxes.

PEP 💬 All the managers think the same - after the international break how will players be?



All these players prove again how consistent they are. The run of games we have won in the last months - very pleased. We need four more victories to win again.



🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/cN51t54bl6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 3, 2021

Manchester City tighten grip at the top

As it stands, Manchester City are bound to lift the Premier League in the coming weeks. Guardiola’s side has been in the driving seat since late January and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Saturday’s win over Leicester means the Cityzens still hold a 14-point lead over second-placed Manchester United with just eight matches left to be played.

"We cannot deny that playing here 14 points clear is completely different to the first game. Give a lot of credit to them for the first game, absolutely,” Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

"[Against Leicester], like Everton, we won after 82, 83 minutes but we did not concede a shot on target at Goodison and that is what we need in these kinds of games."

Manchester City have tightened their grip at the top of the Premier League and it would take a colossal collapse for them to be overtaken.