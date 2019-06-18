Manchester City Transfer News: Club set to activate release clause of €70 million midfielder

Atletico Madrid's Rodri

What's the story?

Premier League champions Manchester City have been extensively linked to Atletico Madrid's €70 million-rated defensive midfielder Rodri for the past month.

Finally, the deal seems to closed, with the Citizens activating the £70 million release clause in his Atletico contract and the final contract negotiations between the club and player's representatives ongoing.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City enjoyed the most successful season of their history this campaign by winning the domestic treble- the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. The 'Noisy Neighbours' edged past Liverpool by a point, in what turned out to be one of the most enthralling Premier League title races in recent years.

The Citizens, however, faced disappointment in Europe once again. They were beaten in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur. The Champions League trophy is still missing from their cabinet, and Pep Guardiola will be keen to lift it and further cement his legacy.

Fernandinho was a crucial part of Guardiola's system this season, and City seemed weaker when he was out with injury. The Brazilian midfielder is 34 now, and it was imperative for Guardiola to find his replacement for the deep midfield role in this window.

Rodri was bought by Los Rojiblancos last summer from Villarreal, for a reported fee of €20m. He has become an integral part of Diego Simeone's side, making 47 appearances last season and displacing Thomas Partey as the defensive midfielder of the side.

The heart of the matter

According to hugely reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, City have confirmed to Atletico that they will pay Rodri's €70 million (£62.5 million) release clause to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, making him the club's most expensive signing.

Contract negotiations between the player and the club are well under way, with an agreement expected to be reached soon. Atletico are touted to sign 24-year-old Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid as his replacement.

Rodri's acquisition will signify another smart buy by the Citizens, given his age and huge potential. The player has all the qualities to thrive in Guardiola's system at City.

What's Next?

As soon as contract terms will be agreed, Manchester City are expected to announce their first signing of the summer.