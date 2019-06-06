×
Manchester City transfer news: Gundogan not convinced that Leroy Sane wants to leave the Etihad after talking to him

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
131   //    06 Jun 2019, 22:05 IST

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that teammate Leroy Sane has no plans to leave the Premier League champions, despite reports linking him to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know

Sane has been linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich in recent months, as the German champions are looking for reinforcements after the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The 23-year-old only started 29 of his 45 appearances during Manchester City's campaign but did play a significant role in their unprecedented domestic-treble glory. He scored 10 league goals and provided as many assists to help the side retain the Premier League title.

The winger is believed to be perfect for the Bundesliga, having previously played there with FC Schalke. Bayern Munich have openly announced their interest in Sane but club president Uli Hoeness has also expressed concerns regarding the financial framework of the deal.

The heart of the matter

After speaking with Sane, Gundogan has revealed that the winger is unlikely to leave Manchester City, adding that the club is not too keen on letting him go either.

The midfielder said, "I don't know much [about Sane's situation], only a little. I also talked to him, but he didn't give me the impression that he really wants to leave. I don't think Manchester City wants to give him up either."

"Since Leroy still has two years left on his contract, there is no reason to take action. Therefore, I am assuming that he will stay and I would, of course, be happy about that."

What's next?

Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed his desire to see Sane remain at the club and it is believed that the Manchester outfit is preparing to offer the former Schalke man a new contract.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City FC Bayern Munich Football Ilkay Gundogan Leroy Sane
