Transfer News: Juventus unconvinced with Citizens' player plus cash deal for Joao Cancelo

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

What’s the story?

It has been claimed that Juventus are not convinced with Manchester City's cash plus player offer for Joao Cancelo. After renewing Kyle Walker's contract, the Premier League champions want to strengthen their defence further by bringing in Cancelo. Manchester City offered Danilo in exchange in a bid to lower Juventus' asking price of €60m for the Portuguese.

In case you didn’t know…

Cancelo moved to Juventus from Valencia last summer and won the Serie A title in his maiden season with the Turin giants. The full-back, who was loaned to Inter Milan by Valencia at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, caught the eye of Juventus, following his impressive displays for the Nerazzurri.

The heart of the matter

According to reports in Italy, Manchester City are keen to sign Cancelo, whom Juventus value at €60 million.

The Citizens are not interested in shelling out such a huge sum and wanted to include Danilo, who is on the radar of Inter, in the deal to lower the Old Lady's asking price. However, the idea did not entice Juventus sporting director, with the Serie A champions wanting the whole amount to be paid upfront.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Cancelo and feels the Portuguese is the ideal man to compete with Walker for the right-back spot.

Although it was earlier reported that the English side had struck struck a deal with Juventus over the signing of Cancelo, it now seems that the Italian champions are holding out for more money.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if City are willing to splash the cash on one of their top transfer targets this summer. On the other hand, Juventus, who have been linked with the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, need to sell players to make room for the new signings and balance the books.