Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: City eyeing Argentina star, Middlesbrough agree deal for Man City forward and more: 2 October 2020

Manchester City are nearly finished with their summer business following the acquisition of Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres and Ruben Dias. However, there might be a late twist in the tale as they continue to be linked with a couple of high-profile players. Pep is also looking to trim his squad and as such, there could be a few outgoing players as well.

Let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 2 October 2020.

Ruben Dias could make Premier League debut against Leeds says Pep

Manchester City signed Ruben Dias from Benfica for £62 million. Now Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the 23-year-old could make his debut for the Blues against Leeds this weekend.

Pep said,

"We are delighted to have him here. He trained two sessions. He's settled good and is part of the team. We will see."

Middlesbrough agree deal to sign Patrick Roberts on loan

Fulham v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on loan for a second straight season. Roberts had been on loan at Middlesbrough for half of last season and is now all set to make his return to The Boro.

Roberts made 11 appearances for Middlesbrough last season and scored one goal and registered three assists. Prior to joining Middlesbrough last season, Roberts spent the first half of it at Norwich City where he failed to make an impression.

Manchester City will try to sign Tagliafico if they sell Zinchenko

Nicolas Tagliafico

The Cityzens are reportedly looking to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko. As per Sky Sports, Manchester City are interested in signing Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax but will only look to sign him if they can sell Zinchenko.

South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports that Tagliafico will have much to offer to City,

"City would be interesting as a move because Tagliafico is Argentina's first-choice left-back. He's 28 so he doesn't have much of a sell-on value, and I don't think he's the greatest defender in the world and he doesn't give you what an Andrew Robertson does at Liverpool - the constant attacking presence.

"But City could set up in a different way. They've got wingers to give you width, and if you're looking for a full-back who can construct from deep and arrive as an element of surprise, then Tagliafico is quite classy and could fill that role for City.

"Looking back at their Champions League exit to Lyon, he was the type of player that was missing from the team that day. If this move does go through, I do feel he has things to bring to the table."