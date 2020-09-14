Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: City make €94m offer for La Liga centre-back, Cityzens star could leave the club and more - 14th September 2020

Manchester City are due to start their Premier League campaign against Wolves next Tuesday. The Cityzens will look to add to the squad before the end of the window, with a central defender considered to be a priority.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 14th September 2020.

Man City make €94 million 'formal offer' for La Liga centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez

Manchester City have made a €94 million bid for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to AS. Pep Guardiola's side have been in the market for a defender, with Kalidou Koulibaly linked with a move to Manchester.

Gimenez has a €120 million release clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid, and the Manchester giants have made an €89 million bid with an additional €5 million in add-ons. The report suggests that City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has begun negotiations for a potential transfer.

Manchester City have already secured the signature of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, with Eric Garcia and John Stones expected to leave the Eithad this window. The 25-year-old Atletico defender missed the bulk of last season through injury, making just 19 starts in La Liga.

The Uruguayan has been a regular in Diego Simeone's squad since the 2014-15 campaign, maturing into a dominant central defender.

Manchester City have begun negotiations with Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has been a rock at the heart of the RB Leipzig defence

Manchester City have begun negotiations with France international Dayot Upamecano, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 21-year-old was instrumental in RB Leipzig's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Upamecano recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side till 2023, which reportedly has a release clause of £50 million. The centre-half has mostly played as a sweeper in a back three and is known for his distribution.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is in the market for a right-sided central defender to complement Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. Upamecano's pace, defensive know-how, Champions League experience and, above all, his ability on the ball will make him an attractive proposition for Guardiola.

Oleksandr Zinchenko might leave Manchester City, says his agent

The agent of Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has confirmed that Napoli are interested in his signature.

Zinchenko has predominantly been played as a left-back by Pep Guardiola and has fallen behind the likes of Benjamin Mendy and João Cancelo.

Alan Prudnikov, speaking to Sport Witness, said that his client may be included in a potential deal for Kalidou Koulibaly. He said:

"We have to ask Koulibaly's agent, whom we have the utmost respect as well as the Man City management. What if Man City called me to include Zinchenko in the negotiation? If it were do so, we would listen to Napoli's proposal and try to see what to do."