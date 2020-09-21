Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens agree on 5-year deal with €60m defender, City interested in EPL side's captain and more - 20th September 2020

Manchester City begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday, having made two new signings so far, bringing in Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake. The Cityzens will be looking to do more business before the end of the transfer window in two weeks.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 20th September 2020

Manchester City agree on 5-year deal with Jules Kounde

Manchester City have agreed on a 5-year-deal for Jules Kounde, according to Footmercato. The report goes on to add that Manchester City are yet to agree on a fee with Sevilla for the defender, but are confident of agreeing on a deal in the region of €60 million.

Pep Guardiola is in the market for a right-sided defender to complement Aymeric Laporte, with teenage centre-back Eric Garcia likely to leave the Etihad after refusing to sign a new contract. Kalidou Koulibaly and José Giménez have also been linked with a move to Manchester this window.

Manchester City are set to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde for a fee of around €50m, according to AS 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7WBZTmFF5D — Goal (@goal) September 20, 2020

Pep Guardiola wants to stay at Manchester City beyond his current contract

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to stay at the Etihad beyond the duration of his current contract (till 2021). However, the Spaniard believes he needs to earn a new contract in Manchester by achieving more success with the club.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gives his team instructions

I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be, but I have to deserve. In the last decade, they have maintained standards and I have to maintain it. To extend the contract I have to deserve it and we are going to see if I deserve it this season, in terms of how the team goes forward and improves.

Advertisement

We didn't speak about these terms. They haven't pushed anything since day one. They allow me to do my job as best as I can with my staff and players and this is going to continue. They didn't tell me when what I have to win - they told me to play. I know the standards of this club, and I have to win and deserve to extend my contract. It depends on success.

Manchester City were interested in Jack Grealish, says Micah Richards

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes that there has been interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish from the club. The England international has signed a new contract with his boyhood club, potentially ruling himself out of a move to Manchester.

𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 with the captain! 🗣️@JackGrealish joined VillaTV to discuss #AVLSHU, targets for 2020/21, Ollie Watkins and a pre-season camping trip... 😅 pic.twitter.com/sPVNd4fUx6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 20, 2020

Plenty of clubs have looked at Jack [Grealish] down the years. My understanding is there was some recent interest from Manchester City and if anyone had asked my opinion, my reply would have been short: ‘Sign him!’