Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens' bid for Koulibaly alternative rejected, City monitoring €120m striker and more - 6th August 2020

Manchester City have been quite efficient in the transfer window so far, securing the signatures of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. However, with Lionel Messi confirming he's staying at Barcelona this season, the Manchester giants will have to turn their attention to other players ahead of the return of the Premier League.

Here are the latest transfer rumours and news regarding the Cityzens on 6th August 2020.

Manchester City have £62m transfer bid rejected for Jose Gimenez

Atletico Madrid have rejected Manchester City's £62 million bid for defender Jose Gimenez, according to Sport Italia journalist Alfredo Pedulla. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League side Chelsea.

Manchester City are struggling to replace the departed Vincent Kompany and are in the market for a defender. John Stones has failed to impress and looks like he is set to be offloaded once a defender is signed during the current window. Eric Garcia, another defensive player, has refused to sign a contract extension with the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola's primary target has always been Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the negotiations between the clubs have been difficult due to the Jorginho saga of 2018.

Koulibaly's agent has been negotiating for both sides, with Napoli holding out for a larger fee, although Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with the defender.

The bid for Gimenez might make the Italian side re-think their strategy with the Senegalese defender this summer.

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to part with Gimenez in the current window. However, if Manchester City can pay his release clause, which is reportedly north of a £100 million, the Uruguayan might make his way to the Premier League.

Manchester City monitoring Antoine Griezmann's situation at Barcelona

Manchester City are monitoring Antoine Griezmann's situation at Barcelona following Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Camp Nou, according to TalkSport. The Frenchman managed just 15 goals in 48 appearances for the Blaugrana last season after his switch from Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann of France looks on during the UEFA Nations League

Griezmann has been played out of position and seemed unsettled at Camp Nou. However, Ronald Koeman has reportedly promised the forward a favourable position if he decides to stay at the club.

Jamie Carragher wanted Lionel Messi to join Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wanted Lionel Messi to make the move to Manchester City, despite the possibility of the Argentine strengthening the Cityzens considerably.

Speaking of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's links to Manchester City, Carragher said:

"If you are asking me as a lover of football if I wanted Messi to come to the Premier League then absolutely, yes. Did I want him to go to Man City? Yes, because I just wanted him in the Premier League. I wanted to watch him every week – and it would have been amazing.

"Would he have made City better? Of course. But Liverpool still beat Barcelona 4-0 - and Barcelona didn’t win the league this year and have not won the Champions League for a long time. We are talking about one of the greatest players, but just because you get him there is no guarantee of success."