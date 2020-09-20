Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens set to sign £50m Frenchman from La Liga, City wonderkid signs new contract and more - 19th September 2020

Manchester City will begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers with two new additions in Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres. Manager Pep Guardiola will, however, be hoping to buy a central defender to strengthen his squad further for the new campaign.

Manchester City set to sign Jules Kounde for £50 million

Manchester City are set to sign central defender Jules Kounde for a deal worth around £50 million, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Kounde has been linked with a move to Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona but the two clubs are unlikely to spend big during the current transfer window due to the financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

Manchester City are in the market for a right-sided centre-back who can partner Aymeric Laporte, having already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer.

Kounde has had an impressive first season in Spain with Sevilla, lifting the Europa League trophy. He forged a great partnership with Diego Carlos at the heart of the Sevilla defence, making 29 appearances in La Liga as they finished fourth last season.

The Frenchman has an €80 million release clause in his contract but Manchester City are confident that an offer €50 million will convince Sevilla to sell.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli but negotiations have been difficult due to the frost relationship between the Premier League giants and the Italian side. Atletico Madrid centre-back José Giménez has also been mentioned as a possible alternative.

Manchester City block an offer from Leeds United for Tommy Doyle

Manchester City have convinced Tommy Doyle to remain at the Etihad beyond his current contract by offering him a 4-year-deal, says Manchester Evening News. Doyle was courted by the newly-promoted Leeds United as they aim to establish themselves in the top flight.

Doyle, still just 18, has impressed the first-team coaches at Manchester City and is likely to get opportunities in Pep Guardiola's team during the busy opening schedule this season.

The England U19 captain has been at the club since the age of 8 and is confident that he will be able to break into the first team:

"I see this place as my home. I’ve been here so many years and to be offered a new contract was a massive thing for me. It was a no brainer to sign. Now it’s all sorted, I’m happy and ready for the start of the season now.

"I’m very happy with my progress. I am just trying to use the staff as much as possible and the players to get as much information for me to grow as a player and a person. I think the main thing is stepping out on that pitch and when I’ve done it, every time I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully this season I can get some more appearances and keep kicking on."

Tosin Adarabioyo wanted by Newcastle and Leeds

Premier League sides Newcastle United and Leeds United have expressed their interest in central defender Tosin Adarabioyo of Manchester City, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Adarabioyo has had two impressive loan spells in the Championship and is likely to leave the Etihad in the current window.