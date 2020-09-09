Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club make £62m offer for LaLiga star, Cityzens unlikely to move for Arsenal target, and more — 9th September 2020

Manchester City have had an eventful summer window so far as they were in pole position to land Barcelona skipper Leo Messi. However, due to several complications involving Messi's €700m release clause, the move fell through, and the Argentine is set to remain at the club for another year.

Despite this saga coming to an abrupt end, Manchester City are likely to have a high-profile window as they are widely expected to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. The Cityzens have also completed deals for Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake early on in the window. Let's take a look at some of the latest Man City transfer stories.

Manchester City make £62m bid for Jose Maria Gimenez

Atleti star Jose Maria Gimenez

With Manchester City expected to make a notable defensive addition or two this summer, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the club have made an initial £62m bid for Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguayan has been a subject of interest for top European clubs including Chelsea, City, and Manchester United.

However, it is understood that Diego Simeone's side have rejected the offer and are not willing to part ways with the Uruguayan. Gimenez reportedly has a staggering £109m release clause in his contract, which keeps him at the club for three more years. This report all but solidifies claims that Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Senegalese star Kalidou Koulibaly.

Manchester City unlikely to move for Houssem Aouar

Lyon star Aouar was pivotal for OL's UCL run

Houssem Aouar is one of the most exciting young players who could be on the move this summer. The Olympique Lyon star was one of the most impressive players in the French club's run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final. While the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, and other clubs in for him this summer, City are reportedly unlikely to move for Aouar.

Speaking on Manchester City's rumoured interest in the Les Gones star on a podcast, City correspondent Sam Lee of The Athletic explained;

"I've said before, as far as I know, they don’t want him. They don't want any midfielders. I checked on Friday night, and the message was the same – no midfielders. I asked about Aouar and my source was like 'why Aouar?' and I was like, 'well, people talk about him loads,' he was like 'no, no, there’s no more midfielders'."

Houssem Aouar completed more take-ons (4) and won more fouls (4) than any other player on the pitch during OL's 3-1 win vs. Man City.



So silky. So good. 🩰 pic.twitter.com/5DHOvuEqJe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2020

Lee continued,

"But if you think about Aouar, the rumours weren’t just that City were interested in him, a lot of the rumours from the City end – not in L'Equipe or whatever in France – but the forum rumours and the stuff on Facebook groups, was that it had been done and they were waiting for the end of the Champions League, but patently, that’s not true."

Manchester City and Liverpool still keen on Adama Traore

Adama Traore has been linked with a host of top clubs all over Europe, including heavyweights such as Manchester City, Juventus, and English champions Liverpool. However, reports suggested earlier on that they have been put off by Wolves' enormous demands for their Spanish star.

21 - Adama Traoré has drawn 21 cards in the opposition half this season, three more than any other player in the Premier League (Wilfried Zaha, 18). Bulldozer. pic.twitter.com/7YGClxAMKN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Reports in Italy from Calcio Mercato claim that super-agent Jorge Mendes is now trying to negotiate with Wolves in the hope of lowering Adama's 'scary' price tag of £63m. Nuno Espirito Santo's men could be forced into selling their star man after failing to qualify for any European competition for the 2020/21 campaign.

With Europe's elite including Manchester City reportedly interested in the Spaniard, there could potentially be a bidding war later in the window for Adama.

