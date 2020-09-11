Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Lyon chief confirms Cityzens want £54m-rated midfielder, Real Madrid interested in City winger and more - 10th September 2020

Manchester City began the transfer window very efficiently, securing the signature of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. Currently, the Cityzens appear to be prioritising the signature of defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli but a deal is yet to be agreed for the defender.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs at the Etihad on 10th September 2020.

Manchester City enter the race to sign £54 million-rated midfield genius

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon, according to the Mirror. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Arsenal but the north London giants are yet to agree on a deal for the midfielder.

Houssem Aouar was part of the Lyon team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City during the knockout stages. The 22-year-old contributed heavily to the side through his industry and creativity.

Lyon value the midfielder at £54 million but have rejected a swap deal offered by Arsenal, which involved Matteo Guendouzi moving in the other direction.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to replace the creativity offered by David Silva following his departure, and Aouar could prove to be the perfect buy.

Arsenal will need to make a bid of around £54m to land Houssem Aouar from Lyon pic.twitter.com/5dDUi6UCiA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 10, 2020

Lyon chief, Juninho has confirmed that there has been firm interest from Manchester City. The report quotes Juninho as saying:

"We were not directly contacted. Maybe [director general] Vincent Ponsot was contacted by Manchester City, I am not sure. It is like that with these two teams, two enormous teams who play to win the Champions League every year, they have the capacity for that and that makes any player dream.

"I don’t know if Houssem is ready to change project for a big Ligue 1 team like PSG. “For City, of course, Guardiola likes the player, but is that the profile that they are looking for today? We don’t know that either and we have not received any official offers."

Manchester City asking for €25 million for Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia of Manchester City runs with the ball

Manchester City have slapped a €25 million price tag on teenage defender Eric Garcia, according to Sports Illustrated. Gracia has refused to sign a new contract with the Cityzens with just a year left on his current contract.

Barcelona are prepared to offer up to €15 million for the 19-year-old, who spent 9 years at Catalunya before making the switch to Pep Guardiola's side. The central defender made 23 appearances for the Etihad outfit last season and was even preferred to seasoned professionals like John Stones.

Real Madrid want Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Real Madrid have reportedly contacted the entourage of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The La Liga champions are keen on bringing in the 29-year-old if they can offload Gareth Bale in the current transfer window.