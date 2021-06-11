Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Juventus planning loan swoop for Manchester City star, Fernandinho to be offered contract extension and more - 10 June 2021

After a successful 2020-21 campaign, Manchester City are braced for a busy summer as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Star striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have already departed the club while the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling have been linked with potential exits.

After their disappointing defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly looking to dive into the transfer market and strengthen their squad. Manchester City have been linked with a few world-class talents, including the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester City from 10 June 2021.

Juventus keen on loan move for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

Italian news outlet Football Italia report Juventus are weighing up a loan deal with an option to buy for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future hanging in the balance, Juventus have identified Gabriel Jesus as a potential successor to the Portuguese superstar should he exit the club.

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City back in 2016 and was heavily touted as the heir to Sergio Aguero. However, the 24-year-old Brazilian could now seek an exit as the club have turned their sights on signing Tottenham star Harry Kane following Aguero’s departure to Barcelona.

Manchester City aim to keep Fernadinho for another season

Fernandinho

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City veteran midfielder Fernandinho has been placed on the Premier League player release list since his contract expires in June. Three Manchester City stars were named on the release list published last Friday, including the departed duo of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

However, fresh reports from the BBC claim Manchester City are now planning to offer Fernadinho a one-year contract extension. The 36-year-old has enjoyed a sensational nine-year stint at the Etihad, winning nine major trophies, including three Premier League titles and four League Cups.

Tottenham confident of keeping Harry Kane

Harry Kane

According to the Athletic, Tottenham are confident of retaining the services of club captain Harry Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Back in May, Sky Sports reported Kane had stated his desire to leave Tottenham to compete for silverware. The news immediately put the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea on high alert as they look to bolster their attacking lineups this summer.

However, after club president Daniel Levy reportedly set a staggering £150m asking price, Tottenham are now confident of pricing Manchester City and Chelsea out of a deal for the 27-year-old.

Harry Kane was simply outstanding for Tottenham in the Premier League last season. He topped the league's scoring and assist charts with 23 goals and 14 assists.

