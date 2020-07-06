Manchester City v Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20
- All you need to know ahead of Manchester City's home clash against Newcastle United.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous 15 home games against the Magpies in the Premier League.
Manchester City have uncharacteristically fallen to rather surprising defeats on either side of their sensational performance against Liverpool. They thumped the champions 4-0 at home, but lost away at Chelsea and most recently, to Southampton by a goal to nil.
They'll be hoping to end the season on a positive note with a run of victories, especially when morale is needed for competitions such as the FA Cup and Champions League.
Pep Guardiola's next assignment comes in the form of a home fixture against a reinvigorated Newcastle United, who they recently beat in the FA Cup quarter-final.
The Cityzens will be up against a sharp counter-attacking side with quality from wide areas and set-pieces, along with defensive stability. However, having remained unbeaten in their previous 15 home matches against the Magpies, City will head into the game as strong favourites.
More so, playing at the Etihad brings out a more ferocious Manchester City, who have won each of their last four EPL matches at home, with an aggregate of 14-0.
Without further ado, we bring all the information you need to know ahead of Manchester City's home clash against Newcastle.
Manchester City v Newcastle: Head-to-head
Manchester City wins: 69
Newcastle wins: 72
Draws: 40
Manchester City v Newcastle: Form Guide
Last 5 matches (in Premier League)
Manchester City: L-W-L-W-W
Newcastle: D-W-D-W-W
Manchester City v Newcastle: Team News
Manchester City
Besides Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola will have the entire squad at his disposal. As always, there might be a host of changes with nothing left to play for in the Premier League.
Joao Cancelo could be given another go at right-back, while Kevin De Bruyne is set to return after being named on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.
Elsewhere, the Spanish mastermind is poised to make changes at the back, with a more experienced defender in Nicolas Otamendi lined up for a start.
Injuries: Sergio Aguero
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Newcastle United
Nabil Bentaleb, who slotted in seamlessly across the midfield following Isaac Hayden's injury, is likely to keep his place in midfield.
Steve Bruce could switch to a 4-5-1 or a 5-4-1 in order to strengthen his backline and prevent Manchester City from thriving in central areas. Dwight Gayle, after a good recent run, might keep his place ahead of Joelinton.
Injuries: Isaac Hayden
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Manchester City v Newcastle: Probable XI
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
Newcastle United predicted XI (5-4-1): Martin Dubravka; DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Danny Rose; Miguel Almiron, Nabil Bentaleb, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin; Dwight Gayle
Manchester City v Newcastle: Match Prediction
Manchester City will have a major chunk of possession in and around the Newcastle box for plenty of time, with crosses being fizzed in repeatedly.
Newcastle will have to stay on their toes throughout the game if they are to win, and defend their hearts out against the quality presented by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.
City are known to return to their devastating best after a defeat and we can expect them to come out all guns blazing.
Predicted score: Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle United
