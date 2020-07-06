Manchester City v Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

All you need to know ahead of Manchester City's home clash against Newcastle United.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous 15 home games against the Magpies in the Premier League.

Manchester City will look to get a positive result after the disappointing defeat against Southampton.

Manchester City have uncharacteristically fallen to rather surprising defeats on either side of their sensational performance against Liverpool. They thumped the champions 4-0 at home, but lost away at Chelsea and most recently, to Southampton by a goal to nil.

They'll be hoping to end the season on a positive note with a run of victories, especially when morale is needed for competitions such as the FA Cup and Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's next assignment comes in the form of a home fixture against a reinvigorated Newcastle United, who they recently beat in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Cityzens will be up against a sharp counter-attacking side with quality from wide areas and set-pieces, along with defensive stability. However, having remained unbeaten in their previous 15 home matches against the Magpies, City will head into the game as strong favourites.

More so, playing at the Etihad brings out a more ferocious Manchester City, who have won each of their last four EPL matches at home, with an aggregate of 14-0.

Without further ado, we bring all the information you need to know ahead of Manchester City's home clash against Newcastle.

Manchester City v Newcastle: Head-to-head

Manchester City wins: 69

Newcastle wins: 72

Draws: 40

Manchester City v Newcastle: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in Premier League)

Manchester City: L-W-L-W-W

Newcastle: D-W-D-W-W

Manchester City v Newcastle: Team News

Sergio Aguero remains Manchester City's only absentee

Manchester City

Besides Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola will have the entire squad at his disposal. As always, there might be a host of changes with nothing left to play for in the Premier League.

Joao Cancelo could be given another go at right-back, while Kevin De Bruyne is set to return after being named on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Elsewhere, the Spanish mastermind is poised to make changes at the back, with a more experienced defender in Nicolas Otamendi lined up for a start.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Newcastle will be without the services of Isaac Hayden

Newcastle United

Nabil Bentaleb, who slotted in seamlessly across the midfield following Isaac Hayden's injury, is likely to keep his place in midfield.

Steve Bruce could switch to a 4-5-1 or a 5-4-1 in order to strengthen his backline and prevent Manchester City from thriving in central areas. Dwight Gayle, after a good recent run, might keep his place ahead of Joelinton.

Injuries: Isaac Hayden

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Newcastle: Probable XI

Kevin de Bruyne is set to return to the starting XI

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Miguel Almiron will aim to maintain his form against Manchester City

Newcastle United predicted XI (5-4-1): Martin Dubravka; DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Danny Rose; Miguel Almiron, Nabil Bentaleb, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin; Dwight Gayle

Manchester City v Newcastle: Match Prediction

Manchester City will have a major chunk of possession in and around the Newcastle box for plenty of time, with crosses being fizzed in repeatedly.

Newcastle will have to stay on their toes throughout the game if they are to win, and defend their hearts out against the quality presented by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

City are known to return to their devastating best after a defeat and we can expect them to come out all guns blazing.

Predicted score: Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle United

